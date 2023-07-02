pinkvilla
Hitarthi Shah
Fashion
JULY 02, 2023
Jannat Zubair
acing ethnic fits
Image : Jannat Zubair’s Instagram
Jannat looks dreamy in a yellow embellished saree with a statement necklace
Dreamy
Image : Jannat Zubair’s Instagram
She looked like royalty in quintessentially traditional yet refreshingly trendy attire
Regal Charm
Image : Jannat Zubair’s Instagram
Charming
Jannat radiates charm in pastel green embroidered anarkali with organza dupatta
Image : Jannat Zubair’s Instagram
Jannat looks simply captivating in raspberry pink gharara set
Beauty
Image : Jannat Zubair’s Instagram
She looked radiant in a magenta lehenga with dewy makeup and accentuated the look with a maang tikka
Radiant
Image : Jannat Zubair’s Instagram
Jannat is a sight to behold in the green sharara set with oxidized jewelry
Pastel Hues
Image : Jannat Zubair’s Instagram
Jannat kept things classic in a black drape with an embellished blouse and choker necklace
Desi Kudi
Image : Jannat Zubair’s Instagram
She looked gorgeous in a green sharara set with a heavily embellished dupatta
Resplendent
Image : Jannat Zubair’s Instagram
Jannat made heads turn in the pastel-hued floral lehenga
Floral love
Image : Jannat Zubair’s Instagram
Jannat redefines elegance in the dreamy blue Lehenga
Elegance
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.