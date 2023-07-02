Heading 3

 Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

JULY 02, 2023

Jannat Zubair
acing ethnic fits

Image : Jannat Zubair’s Instagram

Jannat looks dreamy in a yellow embellished saree with a statement necklace

Dreamy

Image : Jannat Zubair’s Instagram

She looked like royalty in quintessentially traditional yet refreshingly trendy attire

Regal Charm

Image : Jannat Zubair’s Instagram

Charming

Jannat radiates charm in pastel green embroidered anarkali with organza dupatta

Image : Jannat Zubair’s Instagram

Jannat looks simply captivating in raspberry pink gharara set

Beauty

Image : Jannat Zubair’s Instagram

She looked radiant in a magenta lehenga with dewy makeup and accentuated the look with a maang tikka

Radiant

Image : Jannat Zubair’s Instagram

Jannat is a sight to behold in the green sharara set with oxidized jewelry

Pastel Hues

Image : Jannat Zubair’s Instagram

Jannat kept things classic in a black drape with an embellished blouse and choker necklace

Desi Kudi

Image : Jannat Zubair’s Instagram

She looked gorgeous in a green sharara set with a heavily embellished dupatta

Resplendent

Image : Jannat Zubair’s Instagram

Jannat made heads turn in the pastel-hued floral lehenga

Floral love

Image : Jannat Zubair’s Instagram

Jannat redefines elegance in the dreamy blue Lehenga

Elegance

