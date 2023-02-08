Heading 3

Jannat Zubair inspired V-day looks

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi
Srivastava

Fashion

FEB 08, 2023

Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

The Phulwa actress looks gorgeous in this red flowy short dress with frill design on straps

Red beach dress

Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Jannat Zubair looks adorable in a white bodycon dress, paired with a white jacket and ankle boots

White bodycon dress

Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Jannat looks comfy yet chic in the gorgeous grey dress

Chic grey dress

Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram 

The actress looks fabulous in the monochrome off-shoulder dress

Abstract print dress


Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Jannat looks party-ready in the black bodycon dress with pink puffy sleeves

Puffy sleeves

Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

The Tu Aashiqui actress looks sizzling in the shimmery embellished short dress

Blue embellished dress 

Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Jannat looks charming in the beautiful frill lavender dress with puffy sleeves

Princess dress

Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

The actress looks cute in this pastel green sundress

Pastel Green Sundress

Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram 

Jannat Zubair looks snazzy in this outfit 

Candy look

