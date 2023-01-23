Jannat Zubair is a stunner in kurtas
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
FASHION
JAN 23, 2023
Image Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
The actress looks simply gorgeous in a green kurta set and dupatta with embellished design on borders
Embellished kurta set
Image Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Jannat Zubair looks absolutely charming as she wore a pink gota work sharara with dupatta
Gota work sharara
Christmas-inspired style by Palak
Ravi Dubey's
jaw-dropping pics
Image Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
The actress has the perfect party wear look with a simple kurta set paired with heavy embroidery work dupatta
Gorgeous in red
Image Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
The actress is winning hearts of her fans in fashionable v-neck kurta set paired with blue gota work dupatta
Mirror work kurta set
Image Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame looks simply adorable as she wore a white embroidery work kurta set
Acing simplicity
Image Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
The actress looks like a fashion diva in a floral print and neon shade kurta set with floral dupatta
Floral kurta set
Image Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Jannat Zubair left her fans amazed as she enjoyed the rains wearing a red chikankari work kurta set
Red embroidery work kurta set
Image Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
The actress looks very stylish in a floral design and strappy kurta set with dupatta
Full length Anarkali
Image Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
The actress is acing the ethnic look with a blue fitted Lacey kurta set and a net dupatta
Lacy kurta set
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.