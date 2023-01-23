Heading 3

Jannat Zubair is a stunner in kurtas

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

FASHION

JAN 23, 2023

Image Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

The actress looks simply gorgeous in a green kurta set and dupatta with embellished design on borders

Embellished kurta set

Image Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Jannat Zubair looks absolutely charming as she wore a pink gota work sharara with dupatta

Gota work sharara

Christmas-inspired style by Palak

Ravi Dubey's
jaw-dropping pics

Image Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

The actress has the perfect party wear look with a simple kurta set paired with heavy embroidery work dupatta

Gorgeous in red

Image Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

The actress is winning hearts of her fans in fashionable v-neck kurta set paired with blue gota work dupatta

Mirror work kurta set

Image Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame looks simply adorable as she wore a white embroidery work kurta set

Acing simplicity

Image Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

The actress looks like a fashion diva in a floral print and neon shade kurta set with floral dupatta

Floral kurta set

Image Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Jannat Zubair left her fans amazed as she enjoyed the rains wearing a red chikankari work kurta set

Red embroidery work kurta set

Image Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

The actress looks very stylish in a floral design and strappy kurta set with dupatta

Full length Anarkali

Image Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

The actress is acing the ethnic look with a blue fitted Lacey kurta set and a net dupatta

Lacy kurta set

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here