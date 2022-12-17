Jannat Zubair’s denim style
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
DEC 17, 2022
FASHION
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Street style
Jannat Zubair looks fashionable in an off-shoulder top and high-waist jeans paired with black sunglasses
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Tu Aashiqui actress seems to be having a great time dancing as she rocks this denim jacket and pants look
Denim set
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Want a stylish look for your upcoming date, then sport a cute corset top with skinny denim jeans like Jannat Zubair
Up for a lunch date
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Phulwa fame Jannat Zubair is enjoying some relaxed time with her friends for which she sported loose fit distressed jeans
Hanging out with bestie
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Get the perfect click on your trip with a stylish printed top and comfy dark blue denims
Get touristy
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Get groovy like Jannat Zubair as she flaunts dance moves wearing a short denim skirt and a t–shirt
Add a dash of spunk
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Jannat Zubair has her fashion game on as she wore a bright yellow crop top with blue denim jeans
Fun time with team
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
The actress is in a chilling mood as she enjoys making a video with her Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 co-contestant Rajiv Adati
Chilling in baggy pants
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Internet sensation Jannat Zubair looks fabulous in a pink top and denim skirt which she paired with sports shoes
Cute in skirt
Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
The actress looks sensational as she strikes poses in a crop top and loose fit denim pants
Denim diva
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.