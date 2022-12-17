Heading 3

Jannat Zubair’s denim style

Arushi Srivastava

DEC 17, 2022

FASHION

Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Street style

Jannat Zubair looks fashionable in an off-shoulder top and high-waist jeans paired with black sunglasses

Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Tu Aashiqui actress seems to be having a great time dancing as she rocks this denim jacket and pants look

Denim set 

Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Want a stylish look for your upcoming date, then sport a cute corset top with skinny denim jeans like Jannat Zubair

Up for a lunch date 

Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Phulwa fame Jannat Zubair is enjoying some relaxed time with her friends for which she sported loose fit distressed jeans

Hanging out with bestie 

Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Get the perfect click on your trip with a stylish printed top and comfy dark blue denims

Get touristy

Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Get groovy like Jannat Zubair as she flaunts dance moves wearing a short denim skirt and a t–shirt

Add a dash of spunk

Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Jannat Zubair has her fashion game on as she wore a bright yellow crop top with blue denim jeans

Fun time with team 

Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

The actress is in a chilling mood as she enjoys making a video with her Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 co-contestant Rajiv Adati

Chilling in baggy pants

Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

Internet sensation Jannat Zubair looks fabulous in a pink top and denim skirt which she paired with sports shoes

Cute in skirt 

Image source- Jannat Zubair Instagram

The actress looks sensational as she strikes poses in a crop top and loose fit denim pants

Denim diva 

