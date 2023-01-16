Jasmin Bhasin in short dresses
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
FASHION
JAN 16, 2023
Video Source - Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin is enjoyed swinging in Goa and looked adorable in white short dress
Short white dress
Video Source - Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Make your birthday look spectacular by wearing the shimmery black dress with sneakers like Jasmin Bhasin
Shimmery party dress
Nora Fatehi’s stylish heels
Fitness goals ft. Shaheer Shaikh
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Ace the party look with a little black dress paired with knee length designer boots
Little black dress
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Look refreshing and fashionable in a red slip dress for the beach like Jasmin Bhasin
Beachy look
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
The Bigg Boss 14 fame looks stylish in a short animal print bodycon dress with a furry jacket
Animal print short dress
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
The actress is winning hearts of her fans with the gorgeous shimmery one shoulder short dress
Shimmery look
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
The Dil Se Dil Tak actress is looking fashionable yet comfortable in a black graphic print T-shirt dress
Tshirt dress
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
The actress looks adorable in a red short dress with floral print all over it
Red floral dress
Image source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin looks fashionable in a collared and buttoned down short dress with shoes
Shirt style dress
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.