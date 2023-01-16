Heading 3

Jasmin Bhasin in short dresses

Jasmin Bhasin is enjoyed swinging in Goa and looked adorable in white short dress

Short white dress

Make your birthday look spectacular by wearing the shimmery black dress with sneakers like Jasmin Bhasin

Shimmery party dress 

Ace the party look with a little black dress paired with knee length designer boots

Little black dress

Look refreshing and fashionable in a red slip dress for the beach like Jasmin Bhasin

Beachy look

The Bigg Boss 14 fame looks stylish in a short animal print bodycon dress with a furry jacket

Animal print short dress

The actress is winning hearts of her fans with the gorgeous shimmery one shoulder short dress

Shimmery look 

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress is looking fashionable yet comfortable in a black graphic print T-shirt dress

Tshirt dress

The actress looks adorable in a red short dress with floral print all over it

Red floral dress

Jasmin Bhasin looks fashionable in a collared and buttoned down short dress with shoes

Shirt style dress 

