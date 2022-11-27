Heading 3

Jasmin Bhasin
oozes oomph in black

                  pinkvilla 

Gayatri Nirmal

NOV 27, 2022

FASHION

Video Source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

A black bodycon dress with the right kind of makeup can never go wrong

Bodycon dress 

Video Source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin aces her casual game in this black crop top and lowers

Crop top 

Image Credit: Rishabh Kumar Photography

This noodle-strap black dress is perfect for a cocktail party or a date night

The noodle-strap dress

Video Source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

It’s the season of co-ords and what better than slaying in a black coloured one?

Co-ords is in

Image Source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin looks sassy in this black top and pants with a jacket tied around the waist. She completed the look with a hat and black frames

The Hip Vibe 

Video Source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

When in doubt what to wear, opt for a puffy-sleeved black dress

Puffy Sleeves 

Image Source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin wins hearts with her smile in this black slit gown

Slit gown

Image Source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

The Bigg Boss 15 fame has her winter fashion game on point in this leather black shirt paired with denim and a black trench coat

Winter style 

Image Source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

The sheer shirt dress with bell sleeves is classic and Jasmin looks gorgeous in it

Classic Beauty 

Video Source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Jasmin is a diva in this black knotted satin shirt and purple bling skirt

Satin shirt

