Jasmin Bhasin
oozes oomph in black
pinkvilla
Gayatri Nirmal
NOV 27, 2022
FASHION
Video Source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
A black bodycon dress with the right kind of makeup can never go wrong
Video Source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin aces her casual game in this black crop top and lowers
Image Credit: Rishabh Kumar Photography
This noodle-strap black dress is perfect for a cocktail party or a date night
Video Source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
It’s the season of co-ords and what better than slaying in a black coloured one?
Image Source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin looks sassy in this black top and pants with a jacket tied around the waist. She completed the look with a hat and black frames
Video Source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
When in doubt what to wear, opt for a puffy-sleeved black dress
Image Source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin wins hearts with her smile in this black slit gown
Image Source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
The Bigg Boss 15 fame has her winter fashion game on point in this leather black shirt paired with denim and a black trench coat
Image Source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
The sheer shirt dress with bell sleeves is classic and Jasmin looks gorgeous in it
Video Source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Jasmin is a diva in this black knotted satin shirt and purple bling skirt
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.