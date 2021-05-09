Jasmin Bhasin’s best style moments May 09, 2021
Jasmin looks cute in a simple white t-shirt and black cycling shorts
She rocks a stylish pink and blue striped co-ord set. She rounds off the look with a colourful sling bag
She slays in this all denim look
The beauty looks gorgeous in a beige Lykkein satin dress
She poses in a pink crop top and white jeans
We love her sequinned golden lehenga from the House of Ira
The diva keeps it simple in a long-sleeved mint crop top and blue jeans
She gives fashion goals with this yellow Zara outfit
She stuns in this yellow sharara from Gopi Vaid
She pairs a denim top with matching jeans and a black belt
