Jasmin Bhasin’s beach looks

Arushi Srivastava

JAN 11, 2023

FASHION

Image Source - Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

She opted for a white shirt and pants with stylish frames as she enjoyed a cruise trip

All white 

Image Source - Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

The actress got clicked wearing a beautiful sarong along with a beautiful background of the sunset

Bright orange sarong 

Image Source - Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

The Tashan-e-Ishq actress looks absolutely gorgeous in her natural look as she posed in a short dress at the beach

Cute in red 

Image Source - Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Jasmin looks fashionable in a neon green off-shoulder short dress and white shoes

Enjoying the warm sun 

Image Source - Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

The actress looks sizzling in a black swimsuit as she enjoyed at the pool

Stylish swimsuit 

Video Source - Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

The actress looks gorgeous in a pink schiffli dress with triangular sunglasses

Cute flowy dress 

Video Source - Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin has worn a work and multicolor printed dress with a white handbag as she twirled on the beach

Multicolour dress 

Image Source - Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Get a comfy yet chic look for the beach like Jasmin Bhasin as she wore an oversized t-shirt with denim shorts

Graphic tee look 

Image Source - Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin is offering inspiration as she paired a crop top with a slit skirt

Stylish co-ords 

Image Source - Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin looks very cute and stylish as she wore a bodycon floral print dress with a sweetheart neckline

Floral dress 

