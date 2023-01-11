Jasmin Bhasin’s beach looks
Arushi Srivastava
JAN 11, 2023
FASHION
Image Source - Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
She opted for a white shirt and pants with stylish frames as she enjoyed a cruise trip
All white
Image Source - Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
The actress got clicked wearing a beautiful sarong along with a beautiful background of the sunset
Bright orange sarong
Image Source - Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
The Tashan-e-Ishq actress looks absolutely gorgeous in her natural look as she posed in a short dress at the beach
Cute in red
Image Source - Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Jasmin looks fashionable in a neon green off-shoulder short dress and white shoes
Enjoying the warm sun
Image Source - Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
The actress looks sizzling in a black swimsuit as she enjoyed at the pool
Stylish swimsuit
Video Source - Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
The actress looks gorgeous in a pink schiffli dress with triangular sunglasses
Cute flowy dress
Video Source - Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin has worn a work and multicolor printed dress with a white handbag as she twirled on the beach
Multicolour dress
Image Source - Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Get a comfy yet chic look for the beach like Jasmin Bhasin as she wore an oversized t-shirt with denim shorts
Graphic tee look
Image Source - Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin is offering inspiration as she paired a crop top with a slit skirt
Stylish co-ords
Image Source - Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin looks very cute and stylish as she wore a bodycon floral print dress with a sweetheart neckline
Floral dress
