JUNE 18, 2023
Jasmin Bhasin’s casual looks
Image: Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram account
The Tashan-e-Ishq fame looks adorable in a light pink dress with scattered floral prints
Plush pink
The actress is stealing the show in this stunning yellow ruffle dress
Heat and shine
Image: Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram account
Image: Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram account
The Dil Se Dil Tak protagonist is a treat to watch in this oversized denim shirt and black bell-bottom jeans
Oversized shirt
Image: Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram account
Miniskirt
The diva is hitting casual fashion hard in this cropped white shirt and mini skirt. Messy hair and sneakers wrap up her look
Image: Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram account
Who can say no to an all-denim ensemble? Bhasin looks breathtaking in this denim corset top and jeans
Denim all the way
Image: Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram account
A sweatshirt and straight-fit jeans? Yes, please! The Khatron Ke Khiladi participant is ruling this outfit with her alluring smile and carefree attitude
White sweatshirt
Image: Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram account
The Naagin fame is famous for rocking unusual roles and colors. She looks enchanting in the neon corset top and grey-washed jeans
Neon glow
Image: Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram account
It is not Christmas yet but Jasmin is enjoying her vacation to the T in this all-white ensemble with a playful twist of red to it
Red and white whirl
Image: Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram account
Something chic and comfortable? The Bigg Boss participant is oozing warmth in this sweatshirt dress teamed with classic white sneakers
Grey girl
Image: Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram account
The talented artist is basking in the glow of the sunset with this vibrant dress. Minimal accessories and no makeup elevate her look
Sunset swirl
