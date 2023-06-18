Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

JUNE 18, 2023

Jasmin Bhasin’s casual looks 

 Image: Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram account 

The Tashan-e-Ishq fame looks adorable in a light pink dress with scattered floral prints 

Plush pink 


The actress is stealing the show in this stunning yellow ruffle dress 

Heat and shine 

 Image: Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram account 

 Image: Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram account 

The Dil Se Dil Tak protagonist is a treat to watch in this oversized denim shirt and black bell-bottom jeans 

 Oversized shirt 

 Image: Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram account 

Miniskirt 

The diva is hitting casual fashion hard in this cropped white shirt and mini skirt. Messy hair and sneakers wrap up her look 

 Image: Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram account 

Who can say no to an all-denim ensemble? Bhasin looks breathtaking in this denim corset top and jeans

Denim all the way 

 Image: Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram account 

A sweatshirt and straight-fit jeans? Yes, please! The Khatron Ke Khiladi participant is ruling this outfit with her alluring smile and carefree attitude 

White sweatshirt 

 Image: Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram account 

The Naagin fame is famous for rocking unusual roles and colors. She looks enchanting in the neon corset top and grey-washed jeans 

Neon glow 

 Image: Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram account 

It is not Christmas yet but Jasmin is enjoying her vacation to the T in this all-white ensemble with a playful twist of red to it 

 Red and white whirl 

 Image: Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram account 

Something chic and comfortable? The Bigg Boss participant is oozing warmth in this sweatshirt dress teamed with classic white sneakers 

Grey girl 

 Image: Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram account 

The talented artist is basking in the glow of the sunset with this vibrant dress. Minimal accessories and no makeup elevate her look 

Sunset swirl 

