Jasmin Bhasin’s style quotient
pinkvilla
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
mar 10, 2023
Image- Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin is a popular television and film actress known for her impeccable sense of style
Knows her style
Image- Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram
Her style quotient is a perfect blend of elegance, sophistication, and trendiness
Elegance personified
Image- Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram
She loves to experiment with different cuts, styles, and fabrics, and is often spotted in chic and stylish dresses
Love for dresses
Image- Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram
She rarely accessorizes her outfits. She is often seen wearing minimal jewellery
Keeping it minimal
Image- Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram
She looks stunning in traditional Indian wear such as sarees, lehengas, and salwar suits with intricate embroidery and embellishments
Indian Beauty
Image- Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram
When it comes to casual wear, Jasmin Bhasin prefers comfortable yet stylish outfits such as jeans and crop tops
Comfort with style
Image- Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram
Her hair and makeup game is always on point, and she often experiments with different hairstyles and makeup looks
Experimental
Image- Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin is a fashion icon for many young women and inspires them to experiment with their style
Fashion icon
Image- Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram
She knows how to carry herself with grace and confidence
Confidence is the key
Image- Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin's style quotient is an ever-evolving one, and she continues to stun her fans with her fashion choices
Keeping up with the trend
