Jasmin Bhasin’s stylish looks in solids

Arushi Srivastava

FASHION

JAN 23, 2023

Image Source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin looks sizzling in a red halter neck dress with a high slit

Red high neck dress

Video Source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

The actress looks like a dream in a beautiful white Anarkali style white kurta set with dupatta

White chikankari kurta set

Video Source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

The actress has sported a chic yet comfy look with a pink collared shirt and cotton pants

Pink co-ords

Video Source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

The Tashan-e-ishq actress looks amazing as she danced around in open fields wearing a turtleneck long sweater dress with belt

Knit midi dress

Image Source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

The actress is in a vacay mood as she got clicked wearing a lemon yellow bodycon at beach

Lemon yellow dress

Image Source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin is ready to party in style as she sported a black full sleeves dress with a front slit

Black bodycon dress

Image Source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

The actress looks fashionable in a baby pink satin short wrap dress paired with designer heels

Stylish satin dress

Image Source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin opted for a more casual look as she wore a georgette maroon short dress with button detailing

Maroon button down dress

Image Source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

The Bigg Boss 14 fame looks like a fashion queen in an off shoulder and bow design bodycon orange dress

Stylish in orange

