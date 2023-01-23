Jasmin Bhasin’s stylish looks in solids
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
FASHION
JAN 23, 2023
Image Source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin looks sizzling in a red halter neck dress with a high slit
Red high neck dress
Video Source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
The actress looks like a dream in a beautiful white Anarkali style white kurta set with dupatta
White chikankari kurta set
Video Source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
The actress has sported a chic yet comfy look with a pink collared shirt and cotton pants
Pink co-ords
Video Source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
The Tashan-e-ishq actress looks amazing as she danced around in open fields wearing a turtleneck long sweater dress with belt
Knit midi dress
Image Source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
The actress is in a vacay mood as she got clicked wearing a lemon yellow bodycon at beach
Lemon yellow dress
Image Source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin is ready to party in style as she sported a black full sleeves dress with a front slit
Black bodycon dress
Image Source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
The actress looks fashionable in a baby pink satin short wrap dress paired with designer heels
Stylish satin dress
Image Source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin opted for a more casual look as she wore a georgette maroon short dress with button detailing
Maroon button down dress
Image Source- Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
The Bigg Boss 14 fame looks like a fashion queen in an off shoulder and bow design bodycon orange dress
Stylish in orange
