Heading 3

JDJ10: Gashmeer Mahajani's ethnic looks

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

NOV 21, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram

Clad in this lemon yellow kurta and white pajama, Gashmeer simply stuns here and certainly knows how to impress the fashion police

Handsome Hunk

Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram

Gashmeer’s pastel green kurta, smile and charming fit physique can definitely sweep anyone off their feet 

Ready to rock

Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram

Make way for Gashmeer Mahajani as he is here to make your hearts skip a beat with his pristine white kurta and personality 

Dashing

Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram

Setting out hearts on fire like always, Gashmeer looks dapper in a brown kurta and exudes charm as he flaunts his million-dollar smile

Desi Munda

Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram

Donning a soothing color as blue, Gashmeer is serving some major fashion goals as he sports this kurta

Charmer

Image source: Bhushan Gavas Instagram

What an excellent fusion this is, isn’t it? Gashmeer’s polka-printed kurta and amazing fashion sense are simply drool-worthy

Extravagant look

Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram

Gashmeer knows how to put his best fashion foot forward and is enjoying his time with his son as he’s decked up in a white embroidered kurta

Stunner in white

Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram

A white kurta and dhoti can never go wrong if put on by someone as handsome as him. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’s semi-finalist looks dapper in it

Dapper 

Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram

The love for white is neverending and here again, Gashmeer shines bright like a star as he poses with his family 

Bright as star

Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram

Yellow, Yellow smart fellow! You must agree when we say that Gashmeer’s dashing persona is enough to make many hearts melt

Smarty

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here