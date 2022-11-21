JDJ10: Gashmeer Mahajani's ethnic looks
pinkvilla
Pramila Mandal
NOV 21, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram
Clad in this lemon yellow kurta and white pajama, Gashmeer simply stuns here and certainly knows how to impress the fashion police
Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram
Gashmeer’s pastel green kurta, smile and charming fit physique can definitely sweep anyone off their feet
Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram
Make way for Gashmeer Mahajani as he is here to make your hearts skip a beat with his pristine white kurta and personality
Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram
Setting out hearts on fire like always, Gashmeer looks dapper in a brown kurta and exudes charm as he flaunts his million-dollar smile
Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram
Donning a soothing color as blue, Gashmeer is serving some major fashion goals as he sports this kurta
Image source: Bhushan Gavas Instagram
What an excellent fusion this is, isn’t it? Gashmeer’s polka-printed kurta and amazing fashion sense are simply drool-worthy
Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram
Gashmeer knows how to put his best fashion foot forward and is enjoying his time with his son as he’s decked up in a white embroidered kurta
Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram
A white kurta and dhoti can never go wrong if put on by someone as handsome as him. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’s semi-finalist looks dapper in it
Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram
The love for white is neverending and here again, Gashmeer shines bright like a star as he poses with his family
Image source: Gashmeer Mahajani Instagram
Yellow, Yellow smart fellow! You must agree when we say that Gashmeer’s dashing persona is enough to make many hearts melt
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.