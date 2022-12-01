Jenna Ortega's real-life Wednesday style
DEC 01, 2022
Image: Getty Images
Jenna Ortega sported a stunning sheer outfit by Saint Laurent at the Critics Choice Association event
Image: Getty Images
Jenna Ortega chose the perfect look for Wednesday premiere as she took fashion inspiration from her character and turned up in this slip dress
Image: Getty Images
Jenna Ortega wore the perfect off-shoulder, black LBD at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards that was high on Wednesday vibes
Image: Getty Images
Jenna Ortega attended Comic-Con 2022 wearing an amazing black outfit with red pumps and patterned stockings
Image: Getty Images
Yet another stunning look of Jenna Ortega was this relaxed trouser suit by RVN featuring a lacey corset-style top
Image: Getty Images
Long before bagging her Wednesday role, Jenna Ortega rocked this black ruffled dress while attending a 2018 event
Image: Getty Images
Jenna Ortega attended the premiere of Disney's Incredibles 2 sporting this cool black and white chequered co-rods set
Image: Getty Images
Jenna Ortega picked a dress that would easily be Wednesday's fashion choice as well as she donned this lace dress
Image: Getty Images
This brown silk suit that Jenna Ortega chose for her appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards was a perfect choice
Image: Getty Images
Jenna Ortega stunned in a black leather jacket that she teamed up with a grey skirt for an event
