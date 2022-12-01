Heading 3

Jenna Ortega's real-life Wednesday style

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 01, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Jenna Ortega sported a stunning sheer outfit by Saint Laurent at the Critics Choice Association event

Critics Choice Event

Image: Getty Images

Jenna Ortega chose the perfect look for Wednesday premiere as she took fashion inspiration from her character and turned up in this slip dress

Premiere Look

Image: Getty Images

Jenna Ortega wore the perfect off-shoulder, black LBD at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards that was high on Wednesday vibes

LBD

Image: Getty Images

Jenna Ortega attended Comic-Con 2022 wearing an amazing black outfit with red pumps and patterned stockings

Comic-Con

Image: Getty Images

Yet another stunning look of Jenna Ortega was this relaxed trouser suit by RVN featuring a lacey corset-style top

Suited Up

Image: Getty Images

Long before bagging her Wednesday role, Jenna Ortega rocked this black ruffled dress while attending a 2018 event

Ruffled Dress

Image: Getty Images

Jenna Ortega attended the premiere of Disney's Incredibles 2 sporting this cool black and white chequered co-rods set

Chequered Look

Image: Getty Images

Jenna Ortega picked a dress that would easily be Wednesday's fashion choice as well as she donned this lace dress

Lace Dress

Image: Getty Images

This brown silk suit that Jenna Ortega chose for her appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards was a perfect choice

Silk Suit

Image: Getty Images

Jenna Ortega stunned in a black leather jacket that she teamed up with a grey skirt for an event

Leather Jacket

