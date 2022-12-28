Heading 3

Jennifer Aniston
is a style icon 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

DEC 28, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images 

At the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Jennifer Aniston was all decked up in a stunning black Dior number and a double-layered diamond necklace

Gorgeous As Always

Image: Getty Images 

For a film premiere, the actress slipped into a strapless Dolce and Gabbana black gown with transparent tulle detailing at the bottom

Fashionista 

Image: Getty Images 

At the SAG Awards, she wore a vintage John Galliano dress that came with a mustard yellow bodice and a black net material over it

Making Jaws Drop

Image: Getty Images

Her lovely pearl white gown with a mermaid silhouette and a tie detail at her waist looked absolutely gorgeous

Mermaid Vibes

Image: Getty Images 

At the Oscars a few years ago, the diva stepped out in a bright scarlet red Valentino gown and left us star-struck

Red Hot 

Image: Getty Images 

For the Horrible Bosses 2 premiere in 2014, the Murder Mystery actress wore an all-black asymmetrical dress from Michael Kors

Stunning 

Image: Getty Images 

At the premiere of Zoolander 2 in February 2016, Jennifer wore this burgundy Galvan gown that featured a side slit and a plunging square neckline

Beauty In Burgundy 

Image: Getty Images 

Dress a plum-hued Burberry number for the premiere of We're The Millers, she ensured that all eyes were on her

Dressed To Kill 

Image: Getty Images 

She wore a bright orange dress by Vivienne Westwood that made for a fun and flirty look

Bold Hues

Image: Getty Images 

Jennifer Aniston proved that she is a true diva as she stepped out in a white strapless gown by Versace for the 87th Annual Academy Awards

Diva In White

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here