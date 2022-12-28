Jennifer Aniston
At the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Jennifer Aniston was all decked up in a stunning black Dior number and a double-layered diamond necklace
Gorgeous As Always
Image: Getty Images
For a film premiere, the actress slipped into a strapless Dolce and Gabbana black gown with transparent tulle detailing at the bottom
Fashionista
Image: Getty Images
At the SAG Awards, she wore a vintage John Galliano dress that came with a mustard yellow bodice and a black net material over it
Making Jaws Drop
Image: Getty Images
Her lovely pearl white gown with a mermaid silhouette and a tie detail at her waist looked absolutely gorgeous
Mermaid Vibes
Image: Getty Images
At the Oscars a few years ago, the diva stepped out in a bright scarlet red Valentino gown and left us star-struck
Red Hot
Image: Getty Images
For the Horrible Bosses 2 premiere in 2014, the Murder Mystery actress wore an all-black asymmetrical dress from Michael Kors
Stunning
Image: Getty Images
At the premiere of Zoolander 2 in February 2016, Jennifer wore this burgundy Galvan gown that featured a side slit and a plunging square neckline
Beauty In Burgundy
Image: Getty Images
Dress a plum-hued Burberry number for the premiere of We're The Millers, she ensured that all eyes were on her
Dressed To Kill
Image: Getty Images
She wore a bright orange dress by Vivienne Westwood that made for a fun and flirty look
Bold Hues
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston proved that she is a true diva as she stepped out in a white strapless gown by Versace for the 87th Annual Academy Awards
Diva In White
