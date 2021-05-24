Jennifer Aniston Loves
Bodycon Dresses May 24, 2021
We think if you have a slender frame like Jennifer Aniston, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t flaunt it! The actress looks stunning in this body-fit Christian Lacroix gown Image credits: Getty Images
For the premiere of ‘We’re The Millers’, Jen showed off her curves in a plum-hued Burberry dress that came with a small cut out detail Image credits: Getty Images
At the SAG Awards, she sported a vintage John Galliano dress that hugged her frame snugly. She rounded off the look with minimal accessories Image credits: Getty Images
For the premiere of ‘Zoolander’, Aniston picked out a burgundy dress with a thigh-high slit and structured neckline that amplified her sexy look Image credits: Getty Images
Swearing by her love for black, she picked out a mini leather dress that had a form-fitting silhouette and ruffle accent on the side Image credits: Getty Images
At the Emmy Awards, she looked like a modern-day princess in a form-fitting Chanel dress that featured minimal gold work all over Image credits: Getty Images
For the 87th Annual Academy Awards, Jennifer picked out a delicate white gown by Versace and styled her look with nude stilettos and a statement ring Image credits: Getty Images
And then she showed off her gorgeous curves in a black strapless dress that she styled with strappy black stilettos Image credits: Getty Images
Trust Jennifer Aniston to look heavenly and sexy at the same time! Case in point, this form-fitting Burberry gown elevated her look effortlessly Image credits: Getty Images
We think she brought back the 90’s vibe in this embellished Roberto Cavalli slip dress with sheer netting details and cleavage-baring neckline Image credits: Getty Images
