Jennifer Aniston Loves

Bodycon Dresses

May 24, 2021

We think if you have a slender frame like Jennifer Aniston, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t flaunt it! The actress looks stunning in this body-fit Christian Lacroix gown

Image credits: Getty Images

For the premiere of ‘We’re The Millers’, Jen showed off her curves in a plum-hued Burberry dress that came with a small cut out detail

Image credits: Getty Images

At the SAG Awards, she sported a vintage John Galliano dress that hugged her frame snugly. She rounded off the look with minimal accessories

Image credits: Getty Images

For the premiere of ‘Zoolander’, Aniston picked out a burgundy dress with a thigh-high slit and structured neckline that amplified her sexy look

Image credits: Getty Images

Swearing by her love for black, she picked out a mini leather dress that had a form-fitting silhouette and ruffle accent on the side

Image credits: Getty Images

At the Emmy Awards, she looked like a modern-day princess in a form-fitting Chanel dress that featured minimal gold work all over

Image credits: Getty Images

For the 87th Annual Academy Awards, Jennifer picked out a delicate white gown by Versace and styled her look with nude stilettos and a statement ring

Image credits: Getty Images

And then she showed off her gorgeous curves in a black strapless dress that she styled with strappy black stilettos

Image credits: Getty Images

Trust Jennifer Aniston to look heavenly and sexy at the same time! Case in point, this form-fitting Burberry gown elevated her look effortlessly

Image credits: Getty Images

We think she brought back the 90’s vibe in this embellished Roberto Cavalli slip dress with sheer netting details and cleavage-baring neckline

Image credits: Getty Images

