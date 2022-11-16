Jennifer Aniston's style diary
Nov 16, 2022
Image: Getty Images
One of Jennifer Aniston's best awards show appearances happens to be this when she rocked this stunning vintage John Galliano dress
Image: Getty Images
Yet another red carpet event that Jennifer Aniston impressed us with her chic look was in this burgundy Galvan dress with a structured neckline
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston was a ray of sunshine as she walked the red carpet in this bright red Valentino gown for an event
Image: Getty Images
This black and white printed dress with a deep neckline worn by Jennifer Aniston made her look like a total diva
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston loves her leather dresses and has worn them a few times. This one with a high cowl neck is certainly a stunner
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston made a stunning appearance sporting this gorgeous white dress with a thigh high slit and a matching clutch at an event
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston's street style is equally impressive and we love how she flaunted her summer look in a white tank top and denim
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston gave Disney Princess vibes when she wore this gorgeous strapless dress embellished with beading at an awards ceremony
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston made heads turn when she wore this strapless Versace gown at the Academy Awards red carpet in a breathtaking look
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston rocked a stunning look at the Oscars after-party as she wore this stunning black Versace glittery gown with a slit flaunting her toned leg
