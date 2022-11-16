Heading 3

​​Jennifer Aniston's style diary

Nov 16, 2022

One of Jennifer Aniston's best awards show appearances happens to be this when she rocked this stunning vintage John Galliano dress

Awards Ready

Yet another red carpet event that Jennifer Aniston impressed us with her chic look was in this burgundy Galvan dress with a structured neckline

Burgundy Dress

Jennifer Aniston was a ray of sunshine as she walked the red carpet in this bright red Valentino gown for an event

Ravishing Red

This black and white printed dress with a deep neckline worn by Jennifer Aniston made her look like a total diva

Black and White Print 

Jennifer Aniston loves her leather dresses and has worn them a few times. This one with a high cowl neck is certainly a stunner

Leather Dress

Jennifer Aniston made a stunning appearance sporting this gorgeous white dress with a thigh high slit and a matching clutch at an event

Vision in White

Jennifer Aniston's street style is equally impressive and we love how she flaunted her summer look in a white tank top and denim

Street Style

Jennifer Aniston gave Disney Princess vibes when she wore this gorgeous strapless dress embellished with beading at an awards ceremony

Princess Vibes

Jennifer Aniston made heads turn when she wore this strapless Versace gown at the Academy Awards red carpet in a breathtaking look

Shimmery Gown

Jennifer Aniston rocked a stunning look at the Oscars after-party as she wore this stunning black Versace glittery gown with a slit flaunting her toned leg

Glitter Dress

