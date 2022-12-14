Heading 3

Jennifer Coolidge's style diary

Image: Getty Images

Lace Outfit

Jennifer Coolidge recently attended the premiere of The White Lotus sporting a stunning black lace dress

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge rocked a stunning green gown with gold embellishments on the Emmy Awards red carpet

Emmys Look

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge for one of her appearances chose to go for a simple yet chic black dress with sheer sleeves

Simplistic Look

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge loves to experiment with her style and we love this neon pink number sported by her at one of the events

Neon Pink

Image: Getty Images

For one of The White Lotus events, Jennifer Coolidge rocked a stunning maxi dress with an animal print

Animal Print

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge rocked this stunning metallic green dress for one of her red carpet appearances and looked stunning in it

Green Dress

Image: Getty Images

One of Jennifer Coolidge's best black outfits was certainly this amazing dress that she wore for AmfAR Inspiration Gala

Best Black Outfit

Image: Getty Images

This look of Jennifer Coolidge is another stunning choice as she wore a white dress with a matching coat along with it

All White

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge rocked this metallic dress and a hat during a  Broadway after-party and looked stunning in it

Metallic Dress

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge made heads turn as she wore this lace-pink strapless dress at one of the red carpet events

Strapless Dress

