Jennifer Coolidge's style diary
pinkvilla
Surabhi Redkar
DEC 14, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Lace Outfit
Jennifer Coolidge recently attended the premiere of The White Lotus sporting a stunning black lace dress
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Coolidge rocked a stunning green gown with gold embellishments on the Emmy Awards red carpet
Emmys Look
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Coolidge for one of her appearances chose to go for a simple yet chic black dress with sheer sleeves
Simplistic Look
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Coolidge loves to experiment with her style and we love this neon pink number sported by her at one of the events
Neon Pink
Image: Getty Images
For one of The White Lotus events, Jennifer Coolidge rocked a stunning maxi dress with an animal print
Animal Print
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Coolidge rocked this stunning metallic green dress for one of her red carpet appearances and looked stunning in it
Green Dress
Image: Getty Images
One of Jennifer Coolidge's best black outfits was certainly this amazing dress that she wore for AmfAR Inspiration Gala
Best Black Outfit
Image: Getty Images
This look of Jennifer Coolidge is another stunning choice as she wore a white dress with a matching coat along with it
All White
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Coolidge rocked this metallic dress and a hat during a Broadway after-party and looked stunning in it
Metallic Dress
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Coolidge made heads turn as she wore this lace-pink strapless dress at one of the red carpet events
Strapless Dress
