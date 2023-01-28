Jennifer Lawrence's
Red Carpet Looks
pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
JAN 28, 2023
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Red Gown
Jennifer Lawrence steals the red carpet spotlight as she dons this red gown at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards in California
Image: Getty Images
Buttoned Dress
Jennifer Lawrence looks dreamy and beautiful in this pink colour buttoned midi dress with black heels
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence’s bold look in this head-to-toe fishnet dress is glamorous for red carpet
Premiere Look
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence flaunts her baby bump in this glittering gold dress
Maternity Style
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence looks steamy and mesmerizing in this plunging silk gown with a black leather belt
Black Dress
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence wows in purple gown at The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 world premiere
Glamorous Look
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence’s wardrobe never goes out of fashion and she proves it by wearing this iconic transparent leggy dress while creating a hour glass effect
Transparent Dress
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence looks radiant in this black lace gown at the 2016 Oscars
Oscars Night
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence looks chic and gorgeous in this white gown with a low-cut sheer panel along with red lips and wavy hair
White Diva
