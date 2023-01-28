Heading 3

Jennifer Lawrence's
Red Carpet Looks

Image: Getty Images

Red Gown

Jennifer Lawrence steals the red carpet spotlight as she dons this red gown at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards in California

Image: Getty Images

Buttoned Dress

Jennifer Lawrence looks dreamy and beautiful in this pink colour buttoned midi dress with black heels 

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence’s bold look in this head-to-toe fishnet dress is glamorous for red carpet

Premiere Look

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence flaunts her baby bump in this glittering gold dress 

Maternity Style

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence looks steamy and mesmerizing in this plunging silk gown with a black leather belt

Black Dress

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence wows in purple gown at The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 world premiere

Glamorous Look

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence’s wardrobe never goes out of fashion and she proves it by wearing this iconic transparent leggy dress while creating a hour glass effect

Transparent Dress

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence looks radiant in this black lace gown at the 2016 Oscars

Oscars Night

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence looks chic and gorgeous in this white gown with a low-cut sheer panel along with red lips and wavy hair

White Diva

