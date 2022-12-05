Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck: Couple style
pinkvilla
Surabhi Redkar
DEC 05, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Twinning in Black
In their first major appearance after tying the knot, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen twinning in these matching outfits
Image: Getty Images
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez know how to make a statement on the red carpet with perfectly stunning looks
Chic Looks
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surely know how to spruce up the perfect looks when it comes to a date on a sunny day
Date Ready
Image: Getty Images
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, after rekindling their romance, made a splash on the red carpet with this glamorous look
Going Glam
Image: Getty Images
Ben and JLo are supportive of each other's careers and they always make sure to look their best for every premiere they attend
Premiere Appearances
Image: Getty Images
It is truly amazing how Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez manage to look so good on their casual dates
Manhattan Outing
Image: Getty Images
For one of their red carpet appearances, Ben was seen wearing a velvet suit whereas JLo rocked a stunning glittery outfit
Styling it up
Image: Getty Images
Back in the 2000s when Ben and JLo were dating, the duo made a PDA-filled appearance at an NBA game and we love these casual looks
Game Night
Image: Getty Images
This photo of Ben and Jennifer is from when they dated back in the day and we love their casual yet stylish looks
Casual Strolls
Image: Getty Images
Bennifer made their Met Gala appearance looking amazing as they posed together sporting masks amid the pandemic
Met Gala
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.