Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck: Couple style

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 05, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Twinning in Black

In their first major appearance after tying the knot, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen twinning in these matching outfits

Image: Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez know how to make a statement on the red carpet with perfectly stunning looks

Chic Looks 

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surely know how to spruce up the perfect looks when it comes to a date on a sunny day

Date Ready

Image: Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, after rekindling their romance, made a splash on the red carpet with this glamorous look

Going Glam

Image: Getty Images

Ben and JLo are supportive of each other's careers and they always make sure to look their best for every premiere they attend

Premiere Appearances

Image: Getty Images

It is truly amazing how Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez manage to look so good on their casual dates

Manhattan Outing

Image: Getty Images

For one of their red carpet appearances, Ben was seen wearing a velvet suit whereas JLo rocked a stunning glittery outfit

Styling it up

Image: Getty Images

Back in the 2000s when Ben and JLo were dating, the duo made a PDA-filled appearance at an NBA game and we love these casual looks

Game Night

Image: Getty Images

This photo of Ben and Jennifer is from when they dated back in the day and we love their casual yet stylish looks

Casual Strolls

Image: Getty Images

Bennifer made their Met Gala appearance looking amazing as they posed together sporting masks amid the pandemic

Met Gala

