Jennifer Lopez
in sparkly outfits
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 18, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
At the 2019 MET Gala, Jennifer Lopez lit up the event as she walked the pink carpet in a jaw-dropping sparkling Versace dress.
Image: Getty Images
At the American Music Awards, Lopez was all about the shimmer and shine in a sparkly silver high-waisted skirt and a matching cropped cowl neck top.
Image: Getty Images
At the CFDA Awards, JLo took her style a notch higher when she picked out an extravagant tangerine skirt with a sparkly crop top in the same colour.
Image: Getty Images
Later at a movie premiere, she donned a pretty shimmer golden brown co-ord set by Herve Leger.
Image: Getty Images
While shooting her romantic comedy ‘Marry Me’, the Jenny From The Block singer was spotted in New York looking stunning in a bodycon sequined red dress by Alex Perry.
Image: Getty Images
She caught everyone’s attention when she arrived on the red carpet at the 2019 Oscars wearing a sparkling silver gown designed by Tom Ford.
Image: Getty Images
And on the 2016 Golden Globes red carpet, she looked like a million bucks in an opulent beige number featuring sequin patterns running all over it.
Image: Getty Images
She walked the red carpet at the MTV VMAs in a metallic gown by Charbel Zoe that was all about the sequins, slits, and lots of skin!
Image: Getty Images
The mother-of-two arrived at the Billboard Music Awards in 2013 looking ravishing in a gold Zuhair Murad gown embellished with sequin detail.
Image: Getty Images
JLo went all out for the launch of her new album ‘Love?’ in a gold sequined jumpsuit that was covered in sequins all over and was cinched at the waist with a black belt.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.