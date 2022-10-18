Heading 3

Jennifer Lopez
in sparkly outfits 

Neenaz Akhtar 

OCT 18, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images 

At the 2019 MET Gala, Jennifer Lopez lit up the event as she walked the pink carpet in a jaw-dropping sparkling Versace dress. 

Making Jaws Drop

Image: Getty Images 

At the American Music Awards, Lopez was all about the shimmer and shine in a sparkly silver high-waisted skirt and a matching cropped cowl neck top.

Diva On The Floor 

Image: Getty Images 

At the CFDA Awards, JLo took her style a notch higher when she picked out an extravagant tangerine skirt with a sparkly crop top in the same colour. 

Orange Is The New Sexy

Image: Getty Images 

Later at a movie premiere, she donned a pretty shimmer golden brown co-ord set by Herve Leger. 

Brown Is Not Boring 

Image: Getty Images 

While shooting her romantic comedy ‘Marry Me’, the Jenny From The Block singer was spotted in New York looking stunning in a bodycon sequined red dress by Alex Perry. 

Stunning In Sequins

Image: Getty Images 

She caught everyone’s attention when she arrived on the red carpet at the 2019 Oscars wearing a sparkling silver gown designed by Tom Ford. 

Sprakly In Silver

Image: Getty Images 

And on the 2016 Golden Globes red carpet, she looked like a million bucks in an opulent beige number featuring sequin patterns running all over it.

Like A Million Bucks

Image: Getty Images 

She walked the red carpet at the MTV VMAs in a metallic gown by Charbel Zoe that was all about the sequins, slits, and lots of skin! 

Metallic Magic

Image: Getty Images 

The mother-of-two arrived at the Billboard Music Awards in 2013 looking ravishing in a gold Zuhair Murad gown embellished with sequin detail.

Golden Girl

Image: Getty Images 

JLo went all out for the launch of her new album ‘Love?’ in a gold sequined jumpsuit that was covered in sequins all over and was cinched at the waist with a black belt. 

Glamourous As Always

