At the 78th Venice Film Festival, for The Last Duel’s premiere, Jennifer Lopez walked in with boyfriend Ben Affleck, wearing a daring white gown featuring a plunging neckline adorned with Swarovski crystals
Credits: Getty Images
At the New York premiere of beau Ben’s The Last Duel, Jennifer flaunted her sexy curves in a shimmer golden brown co-ord set by Herve Leger that consisted of a cut-out crop top and a matching bodycon skirt
Credits: Getty Images
At the MET Gala 2021, she wore a brown Ralph Lauren dress featuring a plunging neckline and a sexy thigh-high side slit
Credits: Getty Images
While on stage, performing her classic hits, at the Global Citizen Live 2021, JLo left us floored in a black jumpsuit featuring a deep plunging neckline and which bore shimmery embellishments
Credits: Getty Images
For an appearance at the MTV VMAs 2021, she sported a black crop top with delicate strings and a high-waisted mini skirt with same string-up details on both the sides
Credits: Getty Images
At the 2019 MET Gala, she walked down in a sparkling Versace dress that featured a plunging V-neckline and a thigh-high slit
Credits: Getty Images
For the MTV VMAs in 2014, Jennifer had picked out a risque cut-out gown that was doused in sequins and featured slits to reveal her toned frame!
Credits: Getty Images
Making heads turn on the red carpet at the Vax Live Concert, Lopez sported a white jumpsuit by Elie Saab featuring a sparkly sheer blouse with a plunging v-neckline
Credits: Getty Images
At the AMAs 2021, Jennifer looked glamorous in a shimmery silver high-waisted skirt and a cropped cowl neck top with shoulder pads
Credits: Getty Images
and a high-low hem, which JLo donned at TIFF 2019 for Hustler’s premiere, remains one of our favourites!
Credits: Getty Images
