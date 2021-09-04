Jennifer Winget Sep 04, 2021
in one piece outfits
Jennifer wowed us in this pastel embellished dress with a ruffle ending by Neetu Rohra
The diva looks like a romantic vision in this yellow and orange gown featuring cutout details over her waist
Well, this one she chose for her bestie’s wedding. The beauty looks fresh and classy in a sea green one-shoulder gown
She looks lovely as ever in this white satin with floral motifs
Well, this look deserves a million praises. Here, she wore a thigh-slit lilac gown featuring floral embellishments
This took our breath away! She wore a black floor-length gown and amped up her look with an eye mask
The ‘Bepannah’ actress looks vibrant in this bohemian thigh-high slit dress teamed with wedges
She rocks the glittery midnight ruffle dress by Rippii Sethi and pairs it with matching earrings
The actress posed up a storm in this black gown with sheer detailing. The cape with fringes just stole the show for us!
Lastly, she opted for a pink ruched off-shoulder dress and styled her hair in a bun and left a few strands in front to render a dramatic appeal
