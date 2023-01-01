Heading 3

Jennifer Winget’s
floral outfits

Arushi Srivastava

JAN 01, 2023

FASHION

Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

Fall Leaves

The actress looks fashionable in a cut-out detail dress with leaves print on it

Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

Beyhadh actress looks fashionable in a white fit and flared dress

White beauty 

Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

Saraswatichandra lead looks simply elegant in white flared net dress with embroidery work

Dress to impress 

Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

The actress sported a floral sweatshirt with its cap on her head

Cute gangsta 

Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

The actress wore an off white gown with golden floral work on the arm side

Golden diva 

Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

Jennifer Winget’s bright yellow kurta set with delicate floral work will simple elevate your lookf at party 

Delightful in yellow

Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

Get the beachy look with green and floral print romper set

Off shoulder look 

Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

Wear a bright coloured floral print lehenga to get the stunning ethnic look for events

Traditional beauty

Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

The actress looks adorable in a floral embroidery work kurta set with red churidar

Anarkali suit 

Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

Get the perfect date look with red short dress and black over coat with floral design all over it

Red hot dress

