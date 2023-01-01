Jennifer Winget’s
floral outfits
JAN 01, 2023
FASHION
Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
Fall Leaves
The actress looks fashionable in a cut-out detail dress with leaves print on it
Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
Beyhadh actress looks fashionable in a white fit and flared dress
White beauty
Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
Saraswatichandra lead looks simply elegant in white flared net dress with embroidery work
Dress to impress
Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
The actress sported a floral sweatshirt with its cap on her head
Cute gangsta
Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
The actress wore an off white gown with golden floral work on the arm side
Golden diva
Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
Jennifer Winget’s bright yellow kurta set with delicate floral work will simple elevate your lookf at party
Delightful in yellow
Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
Get the beachy look with green and floral print romper set
Off shoulder look
Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
Wear a bright coloured floral print lehenga to get the stunning ethnic look for events
Traditional beauty
Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
The actress looks adorable in a floral embroidery work kurta set with red churidar
Anarkali suit
Image source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
Get the perfect date look with red short dress and black over coat with floral design all over it
Red hot dress
