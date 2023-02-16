Heading 3

Jennifer Winget’s summery hot looks

                  pinkvilla 

Arushi Srivastava

Fashion

FEB 16, 2023

Source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

The Beyhadh actress is raising the temperature with her frill design bikini set

Polka dot bikini

Source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

Welcome the summers with the beachy vibes ala Jennifer Winget style as she paired a vest top with a drawstring skirt

Drawstring skirt

Nora Fatehi approved hairstyles

Mouni Roy: Selfie Love

Source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

Jennifer Winget gave a glimpse of her impeccable fashion sense in a white crochet skirt top

Vibing in white

Source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

The Saraswatichandra fame is soaking in some vitamin D as she relaxed wearing a bikini with shrug

By the pool 

Source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

Jennifer Winget is a stunner as she posed in a white tshirt dress with an oversized green blazer

Babe in blazer

Source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

Take cues from Jennifer Winget for the cutest date night outfits like this floral print short dress

Cute in dress

Source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

The style queen has left her fans amazed with her sassy looks in a striped jumpsuit with black pumps

Classy in stripes

Source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

Want a comfy yet chic look like Jennifer Winget? Then opt for this blue shoulder tie up dress with golden hoops

Sunkissed 

Source- Jennifer Winget Instagram

Jennifer Winget looks gorgeous and chic in the fitted white top and short skirt outfit

Simply Gorgeous

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here