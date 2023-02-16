Jennifer Winget’s summery hot looks
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
Fashion
FEB 16, 2023
Source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
The Beyhadh actress is raising the temperature with her frill design bikini set
Polka dot bikini
Source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
Welcome the summers with the beachy vibes ala Jennifer Winget style as she paired a vest top with a drawstring skirt
Drawstring skirt
Nora Fatehi approved hairstyles
Mouni Roy: Selfie Love
Source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
Jennifer Winget gave a glimpse of her impeccable fashion sense in a white crochet skirt top
Vibing in white
Source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
The Saraswatichandra fame is soaking in some vitamin D as she relaxed wearing a bikini with shrug
By the pool
Source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
Jennifer Winget is a stunner as she posed in a white tshirt dress with an oversized green blazer
Babe in blazer
Source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
Take cues from Jennifer Winget for the cutest date night outfits like this floral print short dress
Cute in dress
Source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
The style queen has left her fans amazed with her sassy looks in a striped jumpsuit with black pumps
Classy in stripes
Source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
Want a comfy yet chic look like Jennifer Winget? Then opt for this blue shoulder tie up dress with golden hoops
Sunkissed
Source- Jennifer Winget Instagram
Jennifer Winget looks gorgeous and chic in the fitted white top and short skirt outfit
Simply Gorgeous
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.