Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 23, 2023
Jennifer Winget’s versatile style
Image: Jennifer Winget’s Instagram account
The Dill Mill Gayye actress looks stunning in a white top and an electric orange skirt! The bandana gives an edge to the otherwise simple outfit
Beach vibes
The Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame looks enthralling in the polka dot bikini while enjoying her beach getaway
Pretty polkas
Image: Jennifer Winget’s Instagram account
Image: Jennifer Winget’s Instagram account
The Saraswatichandra protagonist is oozing boss babe vibes in this metallic mustard yellow pantsuit
Metallic sheen
Image: Jennifer Winget’s Instagram account
Funky bodycon
The Beyhadh diva has captured the attention of her fans by adoring this playful bodycon dress. The white sneakers have made the look much more casual
Image: Jennifer Winget’s Instagram account
The Bepannaah actress is looking like absolute royalty in this lehenga choli. The nath takes the look a notch higher
Regal rush
Image: Jennifer Winget’s Instagram account
Winget looks very relatable in this relaxed fit! An oversized white shirt, ripped jeans, and sneakers are perfect for just lazing around or a casual day out
Casual crush
Image: Jennifer Winget’s Instagram account
The Code M protagonist looks magnificent in this all-red ensemble. The off-shoulder blouse and lace detailing gives the traditional saree a contemporary twist
Modern twist
Image: Jennifer Winget’s Instagram account
The talented artist looks angelic in this cream sharara outfit. Minimal jewelry, clean makeup, and bold lip completes her elegant look
Creamy pearls
Image: Jennifer Winget’s Instagram account
The diva is a treat to watch in this thin-strapped beige dress! Beachy waves and silver strappy heels complete her look
Beige tantrums
Image: Jennifer Winget’s Instagram account
Trust Jennifer Winger to carry a look like no one else! This indo-western outfit with chunky silver jewelry and dewy makeup is no different
Exciting indo-western
