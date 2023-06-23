Heading 3

Jennifer Winget’s versatile style 

Image: Jennifer Winget’s Instagram account 

The Dill Mill Gayye actress looks stunning in a white top and an electric orange skirt! The bandana gives an edge to the otherwise simple outfit 

Beach vibes 


The Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame looks enthralling in the polka dot bikini while enjoying her beach getaway 

Pretty polkas 

The Saraswatichandra protagonist is oozing boss babe vibes in this metallic mustard yellow pantsuit

Metallic sheen 

Funky bodycon

The Beyhadh diva has captured the attention of her fans by adoring this playful bodycon dress. The white sneakers have made the look much more casual 

The Bepannaah actress is looking like absolute royalty in this lehenga choli. The nath takes the look a notch higher 

 Regal rush 

Winget looks very relatable in this relaxed fit! An oversized white shirt, ripped jeans, and sneakers are perfect for just lazing around or a casual day out 

Casual crush 

The Code M protagonist looks magnificent in this all-red ensemble. The off-shoulder blouse and lace detailing gives the traditional saree a contemporary twist 

Modern twist 

The talented artist looks angelic in this cream sharara outfit. Minimal jewelry, clean makeup, and bold lip completes her elegant look 

Creamy pearls

The diva is a treat to watch in this thin-strapped beige dress! Beachy waves and silver strappy heels complete her look 

Beige tantrums 

Trust Jennifer Winger to carry a look like no one else! This indo-western outfit with chunky silver jewelry and dewy makeup is no different 

Exciting indo-western 

