Jewellery inspiration ft Bollywood stars
pinkvilla
Lubna
Khan
DEC 12, 2022
FASHION
Video: Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh takes her minimal white jumpsuit look up a notch by accessorizing with a golden chunky necklace and bracelets.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani doesn’t often accessorize her look with too much jewellery, but when she does, she absolutely nails it!
Image: Vaishnav Praveen
Kundan jhumkas look beautiful with Banarasi sarees. This picture is proof!
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sanya Malhotra’s oversized earrings and maang tikka took her lehenga look to another level.
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti Sanon’s polki necklace goes well with the plunging neckline of her outfit.
Image: Ajay Kadam
Instead of opting for heavy jewellery, Aditi kept her look minimal and simply with pearl choker to go along with her ivory look.
Image: The House of Pixels
The oxidized silver earrings and choker look stunning with Sonam’s green ensemble.
Image: Kajol Instagram
Kajol styled her fusion outfit with golden studs and they complement her outfit well.
Image: SUDO Instagram
Alia Bhatt is a vision in this white saree with black border, however, it’s the oxidized jewellery that has our heart!
Image: K Vinayak
Karisma’s earrings are simply stunning, and these will look great on ethnic as well as Indo-western fusion wear.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.