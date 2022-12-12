Heading 3

Jewellery inspiration ft Bollywood stars

Lubna
Khan

DEC 12, 2022

FASHION

Video: Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh takes her minimal white jumpsuit look up a notch by accessorizing with a golden chunky necklace and bracelets.

Rakul Preet Singh

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani doesn’t often accessorize her look with too much jewellery, but when she does, she absolutely nails it!

Kiara Advani

Image: Vaishnav Praveen

Kundan jhumkas look beautiful with Banarasi sarees. This picture is proof!

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Sanya Malhotra’s oversized earrings and maang tikka took her lehenga look to another level.

Sanya Malhotra

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti Sanon’s polki necklace goes well with the plunging neckline of her outfit.

Kriti Sanon

Image: Ajay Kadam

Instead of opting for heavy jewellery, Aditi kept her look minimal and simply with pearl choker to go along with her ivory look.

Aditi Rao Hyadri

Image: The House of Pixels

The oxidized silver earrings and choker look stunning with Sonam’s green ensemble.

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Kajol Instagram

Kajol styled her fusion outfit with golden studs and they complement her outfit well.

Kajol

Image: SUDO Instagram

Alia Bhatt is a vision in this white saree with black border, however, it’s the oxidized jewellery that has our heart!

Alia Bhatt

Image: K Vinayak

Karisma’s earrings are simply stunning, and these will look great on ethnic as well as Indo-western fusion wear.

Karisma Kapoor

