Kankana Das
Fashion
August 15, 2023
Jiya Shankar in all-white outfits
Jiya and her fashion choices
Big Boss OTT's Jiya Shankar is Hindi and Marathi television actor and also she is famous for her fashion choices
Images: Jiya Shankar's Instagram
Classy
Jiya gives away classy and cool vibes in her creamy white suit
Images: Jiya Shankar's Instagram
Natural
Jiya looks very beautiful with the sun shining on her face in this white crop top that makes her more beautiful
Images: Jiya Shankar's Instagram
Diva
The diva is slaying in a white formal coat and pant. Her golden accessory is eye-catching
Images: Jiya Shankar's Instagram
Pretty Jiya
Jiya's beauty is so natural and she's looking wow in this puffy white outfit
Images: Jiya Shankar's Instagram
White jumpsuit
Jiya looks so royal and classy in her white jumpsuit that exudes nothing but elegance
Images: Jiya Shankar's Instagram
Crop top and denim
Crop top and denim sounds very casual right! But Jiya Shankar looks stylish and attractive in ripped denim and white crop top
Images: Jiya Shankar's Instagram
Floral
She looks as sweet and beautiful as a flower in this white floral outfit
Images: Jiya Shankar's Instagram
White gown
The actress flaunts her gorgeous look in one sleeve beautiful white gown
Images: Jiya Shankar's Instagram
Laugh and shine
Any casual dress looks very stunning on Jiya Shankar. This white t-shirt and white pant look is a true example of that
Images: Jiya Shankar's Instagram
