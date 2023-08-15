Heading 3

Kankana Das

Fashion

August 15, 2023

Jiya Shankar in all-white outfits

Jiya and her fashion choices

Big Boss OTT's Jiya Shankar is Hindi and Marathi television actor and also she is famous for her fashion choices

Images: Jiya Shankar's Instagram 

Classy 

Jiya gives away classy and cool vibes in her creamy white suit

Images: Jiya Shankar's Instagram 

Natural

Jiya looks very beautiful with the sun shining on her face in this white crop top that makes her more beautiful

Images: Jiya Shankar's Instagram 

Diva 

The diva is slaying in a white formal coat and pant. Her golden accessory is eye-catching

Images: Jiya Shankar's Instagram 

Pretty Jiya

Jiya's beauty is so natural and she's looking wow in this puffy white outfit 

Images: Jiya Shankar's Instagram 

White jumpsuit

Jiya looks so royal and classy in her white jumpsuit that exudes nothing but elegance 

Images: Jiya Shankar's Instagram 

Crop top and denim 

Crop top and denim sounds very casual right! But Jiya Shankar looks stylish and attractive in ripped denim and white crop top

Images: Jiya Shankar's Instagram 

Floral

She looks as sweet and beautiful as a flower in this white floral outfit

Images: Jiya Shankar's Instagram 

White gown

The actress flaunts her gorgeous look in one sleeve beautiful white gown

Images: Jiya Shankar's Instagram 

Laugh and shine

Any casual dress looks very stunning on Jiya Shankar. This white t-shirt and white pant look is a true example of that 

Images: Jiya Shankar's Instagram 

