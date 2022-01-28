Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 28, 2022
JLo To Kat: Celebs in Dolce & Gabbana
Heading 3
Priyanka Chopra
At the BBMAs, Priyanka Chopra walked in wearing a Dolce and Gabbana sheer ensemble that was bold and daring!
Image: Getty Images
For an event in NYC, supermodel Kendall Jenner stepped out in a black sheer ruched dress from Dolce and Gabbana
Image: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
At the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, Jennifer Lopez stunned in a sexy black co-ord with sparkly embellishments from the label’s Spring 2022 collection
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
And during her stage performance at the AMAs 2021, she looked like a princess in a tulle beige dress with a balconette bustier, by Dolce & Gabbana
Image: Getty Images
At the Grammys, Meghan wowed us in a custom Dolce and Gabbana outfit with a thigh-high slit and an exaggerated bow detail at the back
Image: Getty Images
Meghan Stallion
At the Oscars, Halle Berry made quite a statement in a custom made violet strapless number by the luxury fashion label
Image: Getty Images
Halle Berry
For the photocall premiere of her debut MCU film at the Rome Film Festival, Angelina Jolie picked out a strapless satin outfit from the shelves of Dolce & Gabbana
Image: Getty Images
Angelina Jolie
Blake looked elegant in an all-black body-hugging Dolce and Gabbana ensemble that hugged her snugly
Image: Getty Images
Blake Lively
Katrina looked striking in a bright orange bodycon dress with ruched detailing from Dolce & Gabbana
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Katrina Kaif
Tamannaah Bhatia sported a holographic dress from Dolce & Gabbana that stood out for its sharp silhouette
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Tamannaah
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia Bhatt's collection of stylish tops