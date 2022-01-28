Fashion 

Neenaz Akhtar

AUTHOR

Jan 28, 2022

JLo To Kat: Celebs in Dolce & Gabbana 

Heading 3

Priyanka Chopra

At the BBMAs, Priyanka Chopra walked in wearing a Dolce and Gabbana sheer ensemble that was bold and daring!

Image: Getty Images

For an event in NYC, supermodel Kendall Jenner stepped out in a black sheer ruched dress from Dolce and Gabbana

Image: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

At the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony, Jennifer Lopez stunned in a sexy black co-ord with sparkly embellishments from the label’s Spring 2022 collection

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

And during her stage performance at the AMAs 2021, she looked like a princess in a tulle beige dress with a balconette bustier, by Dolce & Gabbana

Image: Getty Images

At the Grammys, Meghan wowed us in a custom Dolce and Gabbana outfit with a thigh-high slit and an exaggerated bow detail at the back

Image: Getty Images

Meghan Stallion

At the Oscars, Halle Berry made quite a statement in a custom made violet strapless number by the luxury fashion label

Image: Getty Images

Halle Berry

For the photocall premiere of her debut MCU film at the Rome Film Festival, Angelina Jolie picked out a strapless satin outfit from the shelves of Dolce & Gabbana

Image: Getty Images

Angelina Jolie

Blake looked elegant in an all-black body-hugging Dolce and Gabbana ensemble that hugged her snugly

Image: Getty Images

Blake Lively

Katrina looked striking in a bright orange bodycon dress with ruched detailing from Dolce & Gabbana

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Katrina Kaif

Tamannaah Bhatia sported a holographic dress from Dolce & Gabbana that stood out for its sharp silhouette

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Tamannaah

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia Bhatt's collection of stylish tops

Click Here