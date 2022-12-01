Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner: Style moments
Surabhi Redkar
DEC 01, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
This red carpet outing of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas sporting classy looks is certainly one of the best
Image: Getty Images
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner looked stunning as they twinned in black outfits while attending a red carpet event
Image: Getty Images
Sophie Turner rocked an eye-popping red dress during her pregnancy and Joe posed alongside her sporting a cool all-black outfit
Image: Getty Images
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner surely love how to step up their casual clothing game and this photo from an event captures that
Image: Getty Images
Joe and Sophie wore matching outfits as the couple walked the red carpet at Met Gala 2019 and looked gorgeous
Image: Getty Images
Joe and Sophie matched in black and white striped outfits on the red carpet as they attended the premiere of X-Men: Dark Phoenix
Image: Getty Images
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attended 2020 Grammys in head-turning looks he wore a dark pattern while she wore a black mini dress
Image: Getty Images
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner rocked fabulous looks as they attended the Paris fashion week together and wore Louis Vuitton
Image: Getty Images
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas dished out some serious fashion goals as they looked stunning in matching black outfits for an event
Image: Getty Images
At the Met Gala 2022, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made a stunning appearance as the duo wore contrasting black and white outfits
