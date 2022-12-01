Heading 3

Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner: Style moments

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 01, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

This red carpet outing of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas sporting classy looks is certainly one of the best

Chic Looks

Image: Getty Images

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner looked stunning as they twinned in black outfits while attending a red carpet event

Twinning in Black 

Image: Getty Images

Sophie Turner rocked an eye-popping red dress during her pregnancy and Joe posed alongside her sporting a cool all-black outfit

Maternity Style

Image: Getty Images

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner surely love how to step up their casual clothing game and this photo from an event captures that

Styling it up

Image: Getty Images

Joe and Sophie wore matching outfits as the couple walked the red carpet at Met Gala 2019 and looked gorgeous

Met Gala Match

Image: Getty Images

Joe and Sophie matched in black and white striped outfits on the red carpet as they attended the premiere of X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Striped Outfits

Image: Getty Images

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attended 2020 Grammys in head-turning looks he wore a dark pattern while she wore a black mini dress

Grammys Look

Image: Getty Images

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner rocked fabulous looks as they attended the Paris fashion week together and wore Louis Vuitton

Fashion Week Ready

Image: Getty Images

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas dished out some serious fashion goals as they looked stunning in matching black outfits for an event

Fashion Goals

Image: Getty Images

At the Met Gala 2022, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made a stunning appearance as the duo wore contrasting black and white outfits

Dramatic Looks

