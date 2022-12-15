Heading 3

​​John Cena's stylish Suit game

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 15, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Three, Piece suit

John Cena certainly loves wearing a perfect suit and there's nothing more dapper-looking than a complete three-piece, one such as this one

Image: Getty Images

John Cena is a fabulous dresser without a doubt and one of his best looks happens to be this one when he wore a blue suit with a red tie

Blue and Red

Image: Getty Images

There's no colour that John Cena can't pull off and this look of the Peacemaker star in a simple grey suit is just as good as any other

Grey Stripes

Image: Getty Images

Who would have thought something like a neon green suit could look cool but John Cena shows us how to make it look amazing

Neon Suit

Image: Getty Images

John Cena showed us how a simple dark suit paired with the right shirt and tie makes for the best red carpet appearance

Classic

Image: Getty Images

John Cena donned a stunning blue suit with a chequered print for the Daddy's Home 2 premiere in 2017

Chequered Suit

Image: Getty Images

John Cena's style of sporting a black tie with this black suit and a red pocket square is a great style choice

All Black

Image: Getty Images

John Cena also has the perfect style when it comes to his talk show appearances and this blue suit showcases that

Talk Show Look

Image: Getty Images

John Cena's love for tailored three-piece suits is evident from this choice of the wrestling legend

Grey Pinstripes

Image: Getty Images

John Cena surely knows how to spruce up a fine look for an awards show and this suit choice by the star proves that

Crisp Look

