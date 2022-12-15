John Cena's stylish Suit game
Image: Getty Images
Three, Piece suit
John Cena certainly loves wearing a perfect suit and there's nothing more dapper-looking than a complete three-piece, one such as this one
Image: Getty Images
John Cena is a fabulous dresser without a doubt and one of his best looks happens to be this one when he wore a blue suit with a red tie
Blue and Red
Image: Getty Images
There's no colour that John Cena can't pull off and this look of the Peacemaker star in a simple grey suit is just as good as any other
Grey Stripes
Image: Getty Images
Who would have thought something like a neon green suit could look cool but John Cena shows us how to make it look amazing
Neon Suit
Image: Getty Images
John Cena showed us how a simple dark suit paired with the right shirt and tie makes for the best red carpet appearance
Classic
Image: Getty Images
John Cena donned a stunning blue suit with a chequered print for the Daddy's Home 2 premiere in 2017
Chequered Suit
Image: Getty Images
John Cena's style of sporting a black tie with this black suit and a red pocket square is a great style choice
All Black
Image: Getty Images
John Cena also has the perfect style when it comes to his talk show appearances and this blue suit showcases that
Talk Show Look
Image: Getty Images
John Cena's love for tailored three-piece suits is evident from this choice of the wrestling legend
Grey Pinstripes
Image: Getty Images
John Cena surely knows how to spruce up a fine look for an awards show and this suit choice by the star proves that
Crisp Look
