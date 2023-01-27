Julia Roberts' Red Carpet Fashion

Heading 3

Image: Getty Images

Shorts

Julia Roberts looks chic in a gray linen double-breasted jacket, a pale blue shirt, and a gray-and-black plaid linen shorts

Jumpsuit

Julia Roberts looks classy in Louis Vuitton black tuxedo jumpsuit with an elegant yellow diamond necklace

Julia Roberts owns the red carpet in this stunning hot pink blouse and matching trousers

Hot Pink

Julia Roberts looks flawless in Stella McCartney number with tailored black trousers and a flowing champagne tulle top

Flowing Tulle

Julia Roberts is glowing in a black gown trimmed with glittery sequins on the bodice and sleeves

Black Gown

Julia Roberts looks beyond fashionable in striped skirt suit set with a mismatched striped overcoat and tie

Striped Outfit

Julia Roberts looks like a sweetheart in this colourful graphic Valentino dress

Sweetheart Look

Julia Roberts looks evergreen in this deep v-neck long sleeves pearls lace frock along with high heels

Long Sleeves Frock

Julia Roberts is an absolute stunner as she looks beautiful in a Dior Haute couture black bar jacket paired with a black tulle skirt

Cannes Look

