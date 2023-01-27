Julia Roberts' Red Carpet Fashion
Image: Getty Images
Shorts
Julia Roberts looks chic in a gray linen double-breasted jacket, a pale blue shirt, and a gray-and-black plaid linen shorts
Image: Getty Images
Jumpsuit
Julia Roberts looks classy in Louis Vuitton black tuxedo jumpsuit with an elegant yellow diamond necklace
Image: Getty Images
Julia Roberts owns the red carpet in this stunning hot pink blouse and matching trousers
Hot Pink
Image: Getty Images
Julia Roberts looks flawless in Stella McCartney number with tailored black trousers and a flowing champagne tulle top
Flowing Tulle
Image: Getty Images
Julia Roberts is glowing in a black gown trimmed with glittery sequins on the bodice and sleeves
Black Gown
Image: Getty Images
Julia Roberts looks beyond fashionable in striped skirt suit set with a mismatched striped overcoat and tie
Striped Outfit
Image: Getty Images
Julia Roberts looks like a sweetheart in this colourful graphic Valentino dress
Sweetheart Look
Image: Getty Images
Julia Roberts looks evergreen in this deep v-neck long sleeves pearls lace frock along with high heels
Long Sleeves Frock
Image: Getty Images
Julia Roberts is an absolute stunner as she looks beautiful in a Dior Haute couture black bar jacket paired with a black tulle skirt
Cannes Look
