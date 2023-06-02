pinkvilla
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
JUNE 02, 2023
Jumpsuits to add to your closet
It features a loose and flowy bottom for a relaxed and comfortable look
Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
It features a bodice with no straps or sleeves for a sleek and sophisticated look
Strapless Jumpsuit
It features pants that hit above the ankle for a trendy and modern look
Cropped Jumpsuit
It features a low-cut back for a dramatic and daring look
Backless Jumpsuit
It features a high neckline that ties behind the neck for a chic and elegant look
Halter Jumpsuit
It features wide, cropped pants for a fashion-forward and comfortable look
Culotte Jumpsuit
It features a neckline that sits below the shoulders for a feminine and romantic look
Off-the-Shoulder Jumpsuit
It features a corset-style bodice, typically with boning and lacing, for a structured and form-fitting look
Corset Jumpsuit
It features a neckline that dips down in a
V-shape for a flattering and elongating effect
V-Neck Jumpsuit
It features a more casual and functional design with multiple pockets and a belted waist for a utilitarian look
Utility Jumpsuit
