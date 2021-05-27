most stylish looks

Jun Ji Hyun’s

May 27, 2021

Ji Hyun is snapped in a stylish light green pantsuit

Image credits: Hallyutalk

She looks elegant in a white dress that she has paired with a long navy blue coat

Image credits: Hallyutalk

She is spotted in a casual look of a white top, black culottes and a printed jacket

Image credits: Hallyutalk

She looks chic in this printed dress that she has paired with a thin navy blue puffer jacket

Image credits: Hallyutalk

She is breathtaking in a black dress and a white fur-collared coat

Image credits: Hallyutalk
Ji Hyun looks like a million bucks even in a simple white wrap dress
Image credits: Hallyutalk

The ‘My Love From The Star’ actress slays in a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a navy blue coat

Image credits: Hallyutalk

Only Ji Hyun could have pulled off this funky look

Image credits: Hallyutalk

She rocks a blue blouse with navy blue high waisted trousers

Image credits: Hallyutalk

She looks comfortable in this look of grey jeans, a white t-shirt and a white jacket

Image credits: Hallyutalk

