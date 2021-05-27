most stylish looks
Jun Ji Hyun’s May 27, 2021
Ji Hyun is snapped in a stylish light green pantsuit Image credits: Hallyutalk
She looks elegant in a white dress that she has paired with a long navy blue coat Image credits: Hallyutalk
She is spotted in a casual look of a white top, black culottes and a printed jacket Image credits: Hallyutalk
She looks chic in this printed dress that she has paired with a thin navy blue puffer jacket Image credits: Hallyutalk
She is breathtaking in a black dress and a white fur-collared coat Image credits: Hallyutalk
Ji Hyun looks like a million bucks even in a simple white wrap dress Image credits: Hallyutalk
The ‘My Love From The Star’ actress slays in a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a navy blue coat Image credits: Hallyutalk
Only Ji Hyun could have pulled off this funky look Image credits: Hallyutalk
She rocks a blue blouse with navy blue high waisted trousers Image credits: Hallyutalk
She looks comfortable in this look of grey jeans, a white t-shirt and a white jacket Image credits: Hallyutalk
