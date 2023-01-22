Heading 3

Justin Bieber’s
Fashion Diary

                  pinkvilla 

Arpita Sarkar

JAN 22, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Checkerboard Print

Justin Bieber can pull off anything as he looks simply outstanding in this checkerboard print t-shirt

Image: Getty Images

Pink Pants

Justin Bieber looks super cool in this white sweatshirt and pink pants along with a heavy sliver chain

Image: Getty Images

Justin Bieber looks iconic in this brown jacket and the orange sunglasses adds a unique flavour to his style

Brown Zip-Up

Image: Getty Images

Justin Bieber strutted in style sporting this patterned jacket and black pants

Patterned Jacket

Image: Getty Images

Justin Bieber looks classic in this suit complete with a tuxedo-style jacket and the parachute pants

Met Gala Look

Image: Getty Images

Justin Bieber looks uniquely gorgeous in this oversized suit and pink wool hat

Grammys Look

Image: Getty Images

Justin Bieber’s fashionable look in this green jacket and velvet pants along with huge sunglasses and a hat is perfect for street style

Green Jacket

Image: Getty Images

Justin Bieber looks super comfy in this colourful woolen jacket

Woolen Jacket

Image: Getty Images

Justin Bieber looks super handsome in this beautiful embroidered coat

Golden Boy

