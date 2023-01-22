Justin Bieber’s
Fashion Diary
pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
JAN 22, 2023
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Checkerboard Print
Justin Bieber can pull off anything as he looks simply outstanding in this checkerboard print t-shirt
Image: Getty Images
Pink Pants
Justin Bieber looks super cool in this white sweatshirt and pink pants along with a heavy sliver chain
Image: Getty Images
Justin Bieber looks iconic in this brown jacket and the orange sunglasses adds a unique flavour to his style
Brown Zip-Up
Image: Getty Images
Justin Bieber strutted in style sporting this patterned jacket and black pants
Patterned Jacket
Image: Getty Images
Justin Bieber looks classic in this suit complete with a tuxedo-style jacket and the parachute pants
Met Gala Look
Image: Getty Images
Justin Bieber looks uniquely gorgeous in this oversized suit and pink wool hat
Grammys Look
Image: Getty Images
Justin Bieber’s fashionable look in this green jacket and velvet pants along with huge sunglasses and a hat is perfect for street style
Green Jacket
Image: Getty Images
Justin Bieber looks super comfy in this colourful woolen jacket
Woolen Jacket
Image: Getty Images
Justin Bieber looks super handsome in this beautiful embroidered coat
Golden Boy
