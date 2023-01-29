Heading 3

Justin Timberlake-Jessica:
Couple Style

Image: Getty Images

Twinning In Black

Jessica Biel becomes the talk of the town wearing a black gown featuring a plunging neckline and an array of bows whereas Justin Timberlake looks dapper in a classic tuxedo

Image: Getty Images

Awards Ready

Justin Timberlake looks handsome in a black tuxedo and Jessica Biel shines in a white ruffled gown at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards

Image: Getty Images

Justin Timberlake is all smiling in black suit and printed shirt while posing with her wife Jessica Biel who is glowing in white crop top and wide-legged pants

Couple Goals

Image: Getty Images

Jessica Biel’s edgy look in black leather mini dress is matching perfectly with Justin Timberlake’s oversized pants and multicoloured shirt

Stylish Looks

Image: Getty Images

For the 89th Academy Awards, Jessica Biel chose a gold Kaufman Franco number whereas Justin Timberlake opted for a black Tom Ford tuxedo

Golden Looks

Image: Getty Images

Jessica Biel dazzled in a plunging gown while Justin Timberlake kept it cool with a timeless suit

Aesthetic Vibe

Image: Getty Images

Jessica Biel’s stunning look in a strapless floor-length gown and Justin Timberlake’s matching tuxedo complimented each other at the Golden Globe Awards 2018

Golden Globes 2018

Image: Getty Images

The couple stole the limelight as Jessica Biel wore a floral-adorned dress and Justin Timberlake showed off his evening style in a two-toned tuxedo

Show-Stoppers

Image: Getty Images

Jessical Biel dazzles in a chic lace black mini dress whereas Justin Timberlake looks younger than ever in an all-gray ensemble at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2016

Fest Lovers

