Twinning In Black
Jessica Biel becomes the talk of the town wearing a black gown featuring a plunging neckline and an array of bows whereas Justin Timberlake looks dapper in a classic tuxedo
Image: Getty Images
Awards Ready
Justin Timberlake looks handsome in a black tuxedo and Jessica Biel shines in a white ruffled gown at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards
Image: Getty Images
Justin Timberlake is all smiling in black suit and printed shirt while posing with her wife Jessica Biel who is glowing in white crop top and wide-legged pants
Couple Goals
Image: Getty Images
Jessica Biel’s edgy look in black leather mini dress is matching perfectly with Justin Timberlake’s oversized pants and multicoloured shirt
Stylish Looks
Image: Getty Images
For the 89th Academy Awards, Jessica Biel chose a gold Kaufman Franco number whereas Justin Timberlake opted for a black Tom Ford tuxedo
Golden Looks
Image: Getty Images
Jessica Biel dazzled in a plunging gown while Justin Timberlake kept it cool with a timeless suit
Aesthetic Vibe
Image: Getty Images
Jessica Biel’s stunning look in a strapless floor-length gown and Justin Timberlake’s matching tuxedo complimented each other at the Golden Globe Awards 2018
Golden Globes 2018
Image: Getty Images
The couple stole the limelight as Jessica Biel wore a floral-adorned dress and Justin Timberlake showed off his evening style in a two-toned tuxedo
Show-Stoppers
Image: Getty Images
Jessical Biel dazzles in a chic lace black mini dress whereas Justin Timberlake looks younger than ever in an all-gray ensemble at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2016
Fest Lovers
