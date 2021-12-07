K-Beauty: Tips to ace glass lips look
JBEAUTY
JOYCE JOYSON
AUTHOR
DEC 7, 2021
What is the Glass Lips trend?
It is about giving your lips a high-intensity shine and jelly-like effect
Instagram: Mohit Rai Instagram
Create a smooth base
For this, gently exfoliate your lips as it helps to reduce discolouration and makes them softer
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Apply a nourishing lip balm
Make it a point to apply lip balm everytime after you exfoliate your lips
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Use a lip liner
Don't directly jump onto applying lipstick,use a lip liner first for a clean look
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Lip liner hack
Always pick a lip pencil that is darker than your lip colour for a defined look
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Apply lipstick
Pick up a shade of pink, bright red or the hue closest to your natural lip colour
Image :Alia bhatt Instagram
Application technique
Start applying lipstick from the centre of the lips and gradually take it to the ends
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Keep a tissue paper between your lips to remove excess product
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Blot your lips
Gloss application
Pick up a clear gloss or one similar to your lip colour and smear it over the lips
Image: Rakul Preet Singh
Apply more pigment at centre
Focus on the centre of your lips as it reflects more light and makes them look shinier
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kangana Ranaut loves muted hued outfits