K-Beauty: Tips to ace glass lips look

DEC 7, 2021

What is the Glass Lips trend?

It is about giving your lips a high-intensity shine and jelly-like effect

Instagram: Mohit Rai Instagram

Create a smooth base

For this, gently exfoliate your lips as it helps to reduce discolouration and makes them softer

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Apply a nourishing lip balm

Make it a point to apply lip balm everytime after you exfoliate your lips

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Use a lip liner

Don't directly jump onto applying lipstick,use a lip liner first for a clean look

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Lip liner hack

Always pick a lip pencil that is darker than your lip colour for a defined look

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Apply lipstick

Pick up a shade of pink, bright red or the hue closest to your natural lip colour

Image :Alia bhatt Instagram

Application technique

Start applying lipstick from the centre of the lips and gradually take it to the ends

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Keep a tissue paper between your lips to remove excess product

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Blot your lips

 Gloss application

Pick up a clear gloss or one similar to your lip colour and smear it over the lips

Image: Rakul Preet Singh

Apply more pigment at centre

Focus on the centre of your lips as it reflects more light and makes them look shinier

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

