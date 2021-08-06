Kaia Gerber’s
complete
skincare
routine

Kaia Gerber begins her routine with these basic steps. She washes her face with a cleanser in the morning and night on a regular day

On those days when she’s involved in work that requires her to wear makeup throughout the day, she begins with a cleansing balm and then follows with a cleanser

Post the routine cleansing drill, she dabs some exfoliant toner on her face

after toning, kaia uses a niacinamide treatment and calls it one of her favourite ingredients of all time

She then follows with Glycelene Eye Repair Oil, which has helped her to take care of the under-eye area

The supermodel also likes to use crystal face rollers to sculpt, massage and get blood flowing

kaia moisturises her face with a deep moisturising cream after she's done with her face sculpting and massage

she follows this up with a sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++ after the moisturisation part

for some lip care, gerber moisturises her lips with a sleeping lip mask

Calling her skincare routine a “meditation” in itself, Kaia Gerber finds it a relaxing way to focus on herself every day!

