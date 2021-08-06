Kaia Gerber’s August 06, 2021
complete
skincare
routine
Kaia Gerber begins her routine with these basic steps. She washes her face with a cleanser in the morning and night on a regular day
On those days when she’s involved in work that requires her to wear makeup throughout the day, she begins with a cleansing balm and then follows with a cleanser
Post the routine cleansing drill, she dabs some exfoliant toner on her face
after toning, kaia uses a niacinamide treatment and calls it one of her favourite ingredients of all time
She then follows with Glycelene Eye Repair Oil, which has helped her to take care of the under-eye area
The supermodel also likes to use crystal face rollers to sculpt, massage and get blood flowing
kaia moisturises her face with a deep moisturising cream after she's done with her face sculpting and massage
she follows this up with a sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++ after the moisturisation part
for some lip care, gerber moisturises her lips with a sleeping lip mask
Calling her skincare routine a “meditation” in itself, Kaia Gerber finds it a relaxing way to focus on herself every day!
For more updates on Kaia Gerber, beauty and entertainment, follow Pinkvilla