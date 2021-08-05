Kajal Aggarwal loves her sarees
AUGUST 05, 2021
Kajal Aggarwal looked stunning in a muted grey number by Arpita Mehta that bore leaf motifs. The sleeveless blouse featured floral print and beaded design on the straps
An edgy look with dewy makeup and her signature poker-straight hair made her look picture perfect. The black Anavila saree bore red floral details and the blouse featured sheer full sleeves
Her dreamy look in red Manish Malhotra saree was ethereal. The diva accessories up with matching red bangles and silver drop earrings
For her Mehandi ceremony, Kajal wore a sheer bright yellow Manish Malhotra number that featured beautiful floral lacework details
her bold and beautiful look in a pastel pink blouse and blue saree was all things elegant and regal
Kajal donned a pale blue saree from Asal by Abu Sandeep that looked as beautiful as ever. Her elegant look was elevated with the organza ruffle details and mirror worked blouse
for an event, kajal dolled up in a traditional pink silk saree from raw mango and statement jewellery
Her striped red and pink Raw Mango saree was a complete show-stealer and brought out her face beautifully
The bright yellow number from House Of Neeta Lulla made Kajal look like sunshine
She picked a gorgeous Sabyasachi saree in off-white, tied her hair back into a bun and looked like a true diva with statement earrings and tiny bindi
