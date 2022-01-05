Fashion

Jan 05, 2022

Kajal Aggarwal’s ravishing looks

Mermaid Gown

Kajal Aggarwal looked amazing in her green sequin gown that featured a front slit

Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram

Saree Not Sorry

The Thuppakki actress’ offbeat red saree was a show-stealing number

Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram

Floral Dress

Her off-shoulder floral print satin dress with ruffles in the hem was a perfect date night look

Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram

One-shoulder Jumpsuit

Her blue jumpsuit with cut-out details at the neck made a style statement

Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram

Dramatic Sleeves

Kajal rocked a pretty purple party ready mini dress that featured dramatic sleeves

Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram

Skirt Suit

The gorgeous diva gave us boss lady vibes in her bright pink blazer top and mini skirt

Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram

Co-ord Set

We fell in love with her simple yet elegant look in a pastel orange skirt set

Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram

Pantsuit Style

She looked dapper and fresh in this blue and white Pankaj & Nidhi three-piece co-ord set

Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram

Sheer Saree

Mom-to-be Kajal slayed the Arpita Mehta floral embroidered saree with all the elegance and grace

Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram

Ethnic Suit

She looked beyond beautiful in her intricately embroidered blush pink suit from Torani

Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram

