Fashion
P R Gayathri
Jan 05, 2022
Kajal Aggarwal’s ravishing looks
Mermaid Gown
Kajal Aggarwal looked amazing in her green sequin gown that featured a front slit
Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram
Saree Not Sorry
The Thuppakki actress’ offbeat red saree was a show-stealing number
Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram
Floral Dress
Her off-shoulder floral print satin dress with ruffles in the hem was a perfect date night look
Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram
One-shoulder Jumpsuit
Her blue jumpsuit with cut-out details at the neck made a style statement
Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram
Dramatic Sleeves
Kajal rocked a pretty purple party ready mini dress that featured dramatic sleeves
Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram
Skirt Suit
The gorgeous diva gave us boss lady vibes in her bright pink blazer top and mini skirt
Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram
Co-ord Set
We fell in love with her simple yet elegant look in a pastel orange skirt set
Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram
Pantsuit Style
She looked dapper and fresh in this blue and white Pankaj & Nidhi three-piece co-ord set
Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram
Sheer Saree
Mom-to-be Kajal slayed the Arpita Mehta floral embroidered saree with all the elegance and grace
Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram
Ethnic Suit
She looked beyond beautiful in her intricately embroidered blush pink suit from Torani
Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram
