Joyce joyson

MAR 04, 2022

Kajal Aggarwal’s skincare secrets

Never skip the basics

Kajal Aggarwal believes that sticking to basics like the CTM ritual can make a big difference, and she never skips that

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

She prefers using natural ingredients, the ones which are easily found in kitchen cabinets, to get healthy skin and hair

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kitchen Ingredients

Whatever goes on the plate can well qualify as a good face mask! Kajal resorts to fruits such as papaya and even tomatoes to get glowing skin

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Feed your skin

Kajal uses coconut oil for her skin, hair and body to keep it hydrated and get those lustrous locks

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Coconut-based products

The actress applies onion juice on the scalp to boost microcirculation. It also helps to nourish the follicles and promote hair growth

Onion juice

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

To get rid of the dead cells, she uses crushed almonds as a facial scrub once a week

DIY exfoliating mask

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal makes it a point to use a mask made of honey, lemon and yogurt, as suggested by her mom, to get clean, bright and glowing skin

Mother’s secret recipe

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Sunscreen not only protects the skin from harmful rays of the sun but also helps to fight ageing

 Sunscreen

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

She often uses a fuller's earth face mask, which helps to tighten the pores, exfoliates the skin gently, and leaves a natural glow

Fuller earth mask

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal firmly believes that working out for at least one hour is essential to keep the mind fresh and skin healthy

Workout

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

