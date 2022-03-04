Beauty
Joyce joyson
MAR 04, 2022
Kajal Aggarwal’s skincare secrets
Heading 3
Never skip the basics
Kajal Aggarwal believes that sticking to basics like the CTM ritual can make a big difference, and she never skips that
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
She prefers using natural ingredients, the ones which are easily found in kitchen cabinets, to get healthy skin and hair
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kitchen Ingredients
Whatever goes on the plate can well qualify as a good face mask! Kajal resorts to fruits such as papaya and even tomatoes to get glowing skin
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Feed your skin
Kajal uses coconut oil for her skin, hair and body to keep it hydrated and get those lustrous locks
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Coconut-based products
The actress applies onion juice on the scalp to boost microcirculation. It also helps to nourish the follicles and promote hair growth
Onion juice
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
To get rid of the dead cells, she uses crushed almonds as a facial scrub once a week
DIY exfoliating mask
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal makes it a point to use a mask made of honey, lemon and yogurt, as suggested by her mom, to get clean, bright and glowing skin
Mother’s secret recipe
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Sunscreen not only protects the skin from harmful rays of the sun but also helps to fight ageing
Sunscreen
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
She often uses a fuller's earth face mask, which helps to tighten the pores, exfoliates the skin gently, and leaves a natural glow
Fuller earth mask
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal firmly believes that working out for at least one hour is essential to keep the mind fresh and skin healthy
Workout
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kriti Sanon’s chic accessories