Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JUNE 14, 2023
Kajal Aggarwal’s boss babe looks
Image: Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram account
The Kyun…Ho Gaya Na… debutante is looking drop-dead gorgeous in this professional gown. The thigh-high slit is noteworthy
Bewitching black
The Magadheera diva has caught the attention of her fans in this multi-color striped shirt and formal flared pants
Strip spunk
Image: Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram account
Image: Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram account
The Singham enchantress is looking stunning in this paisley-printed pantsuit
Paisley pride
Image: Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram account
Green glamor
The Special 26 actress is oozing boss babe vibes in this printed green outfit. The cape makes her look more elegant
Image: Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram account
Aggarwal is known for rocking unconventional roles and unique styles. Undoubtedly she is swaying hearts in this purple-green look
Purple, please
Image: Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram account
The Vivegam artist is looking playful yet poised in this abstract pastel shirt paired with a dark washed jeans
Abstract Allure
Image: Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram account
The Lakshmi Kalyanam protagonist is raising the heat in this all-denim ensemble
Denim dazzle
Image: Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram account
The Mr. Perfect fame is looking angelic in this fine white attire. The nude pink blazer adds a nice pop of pink to the otherwise simple outfit
Pastel pantsuit
Image: Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram account
The Saroja star has put the heat to shame in this metallic forest green gown. Minimal accessories and beachy waves elevate her look
Mighty Metallics
Image: Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram account
The Chandamama heroine is looking angelic in this blue jumpsuit. The unusual neckline is the highlight of the outfit
Blue blaze
