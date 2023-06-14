Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JUNE 14, 2023

Kajal Aggarwal’s boss babe looks 

Image: Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram account 

The Kyun…Ho Gaya Na… debutante is looking drop-dead gorgeous in this professional gown. The thigh-high slit is noteworthy 

Bewitching black 


The Magadheera diva has caught the attention of her fans in this multi-color striped shirt and formal flared pants

 Strip spunk

Image: Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram account 

Image: Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram account 

The Singham enchantress is looking stunning in this paisley-printed pantsuit

Paisley pride 

Image: Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram account 

Green glamor 

The Special 26 actress is oozing boss babe vibes in this printed green outfit. The cape makes her look more elegant 

Image: Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram account 

Aggarwal is known for rocking unconventional roles and unique styles. Undoubtedly she is swaying hearts in this purple-green look 

Purple, please 

Image: Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram account 

The Vivegam artist is looking playful yet poised in this abstract pastel shirt paired with a dark washed jeans 

Abstract Allure 

Image: Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram account 

The Lakshmi Kalyanam protagonist is raising the heat in this all-denim ensemble 

 Denim dazzle 

Image: Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram account 

The Mr. Perfect fame is looking angelic in this fine white attire. The nude pink blazer adds a nice pop of pink to the otherwise simple outfit 

 Pastel pantsuit 

Image: Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram account 

The Saroja star has put the heat to shame in this metallic forest green gown. Minimal accessories and beachy waves elevate her look 

Mighty Metallics 

Image: Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram account 

The Chandamama heroine is looking angelic in this blue jumpsuit. The unusual neckline is the highlight of the outfit 

Blue blaze 

