MARCH 06, 2024

Kajal Aggarwal’s enviable ethnic wear

Image: Sayali Vidya Instagram

Easy-breezy ethnic ensembles are just the perfect pieces to beat the heat. Kajal Aggarwal wore an aqua blue salwar and dupatta with a pastel brown embroidered kurta

A sight for sore eyes

Image: Sayali Vidya Instagram

The actress looks like a bundle of sunshine in this yellow Phulkari anarkali adorned with multicolored embroidery and matching churidar

Sunshine hue

Image: Sayali Vidya Instagram

Florals have a breezy, effortless appeal. The diva looks stunning in this teal green floral anarkali suit with a jacket-like detail and vibrant dupatta

Floral fun

Image: Sayali Vidya Instagram

Kajal looks her ethnic best in this delicately embroidered ivory anarkali paired with an orange-hued bandhani dupatta

Adorable

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu Instagram

She gives off major maternity-style goals in this comfy-printed kaftan featuring pastel blue and green floral prints teamed with matching loose-fit bottoms

Maternity fashion

Image: Sayali Vidya Instagram

Enchanting

The Singham star looks a sight to behold in this floral cream organza saree paired with a sleeveless blouse

Image: Sayali Vidya Instagram

Next, she wore a pretty white floral printed saree and styled it with a strappy embroidered blouse decked with cowrie shells

Lightweight drape

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu Instagram

The actress likes to wear a single-tone from head to toe, as seen here in this macron green brocade silk salwar kameez styled with a sheer dupatta

Silk suit

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu Instagram

She looks like a breath of fresh air in this whimsy white and gold kurta featuring gotta patti work, paired with polka-printed sharara and dupatta

Whimsical 

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu Instagram

Here, Kajal looks gorgeous as ever in a powder blue organza saree with a mirror-work blouse

Breezy and beautiful

