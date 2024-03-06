pinkvilla
MARCH 06, 2024
Kajal Aggarwal’s enviable ethnic wear
Image: Sayali Vidya Instagram
Easy-breezy ethnic ensembles are just the perfect pieces to beat the heat. Kajal Aggarwal wore an aqua blue salwar and dupatta with a pastel brown embroidered kurta
A sight for sore eyes
Image: Sayali Vidya Instagram
The actress looks like a bundle of sunshine in this yellow Phulkari anarkali adorned with multicolored embroidery and matching churidar
Sunshine hue
Image: Sayali Vidya Instagram
Florals have a breezy, effortless appeal. The diva looks stunning in this teal green floral anarkali suit with a jacket-like detail and vibrant dupatta
Floral fun
Image: Sayali Vidya Instagram
Kajal looks her ethnic best in this delicately embroidered ivory anarkali paired with an orange-hued bandhani dupatta
Adorable
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu Instagram
She gives off major maternity-style goals in this comfy-printed kaftan featuring pastel blue and green floral prints teamed with matching loose-fit bottoms
Maternity fashion
Image: Sayali Vidya Instagram
Enchanting
The Singham star looks a sight to behold in this floral cream organza saree paired with a sleeveless blouse
Image: Sayali Vidya Instagram
Next, she wore a pretty white floral printed saree and styled it with a strappy embroidered blouse decked with cowrie shells
Lightweight drape
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu Instagram
The actress likes to wear a single-tone from head to toe, as seen here in this macron green brocade silk salwar kameez styled with a sheer dupatta
Silk suit
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu Instagram
She looks like a breath of fresh air in this whimsy white and gold kurta featuring gotta patti work, paired with polka-printed sharara and dupatta
Whimsical
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu Instagram
Here, Kajal looks gorgeous as ever in a powder blue organza saree with a mirror-work blouse
Breezy and beautiful
