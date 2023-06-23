pinkvilla
Hitarthi Shah
JUNE 23, 2023
Kajal Aggarwal's ethnic looks
Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal radiates charm and elegance in a yellow suit with a statement necklace
The Singham star looks stunning in a floral printed white Indo-western fit
Visual delight
Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram
Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram
She looks like royalty in a bralette and pants with an abstract print and a cape
Regal Charm
Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram
Beauty redefined
The Magadheera star is a sight to behold in the printed white suit by Arpita Mehta
Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram
Kajal kept things elegant in a pastel blue floral printed suit
Minimalistic
Image : Swtantra's Instagram
Kajal looks like a dream in a Pink Fuchsia co-ord set with exquisite mirror lace
Pink Delight
Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram
Kajal looks gorgeous in pearly white print on a kurta set with embroidered yoke detail
Gorgeous
Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram
She looks stellar in white anarkali with embroidered mirror pieces and dangling earrings
Radiant
Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram
The actress looked stunning in the heavily embellished red lehenga with organza dupatta
Resplendent
Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram
Kajal made a striking case for an ethnic look in an orange Anarkali with multi-colored necklace and maang tikka
Diva Vibes
