Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

JUNE 23, 2023

Kajal Aggarwal's ethnic looks

Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal radiates charm and elegance in a yellow suit with a statement necklace 

Beauty


The Singham star looks stunning in a floral printed white Indo-western fit

Visual delight

Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram

Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram

She looks like royalty in a bralette and pants with an abstract print and a cape

Regal Charm

Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram

Beauty redefined

The Magadheera star is a sight to behold in the printed white suit by Arpita Mehta

Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram

Kajal kept things elegant in a pastel blue floral printed suit

Minimalistic

Image : Swtantra's Instagram

Kajal looks like a dream in a Pink Fuchsia co-ord set with exquisite mirror lace

Pink Delight

Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram

Kajal looks gorgeous in pearly white print on a kurta set with embroidered yoke detail

Gorgeous

Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram

She looks stellar in white anarkali with embroidered mirror pieces and dangling earrings

Radiant

Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram

The actress looked stunning in the heavily embellished red lehenga with organza dupatta

Resplendent

Image : Kajal Aggarwal’s Instagram

Kajal made a striking case for an ethnic look in an orange Anarkali with multi-colored necklace and maang tikka

Diva Vibes

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here