Kajal Aggarwal's 07-08
ethnic wardrobe looks
2021
Kajal Aggarwal will make you fall in love with pastel hues all over again. Here she poses in Arpita Mehta’s georgette saree and accessorises it with chandbalis
Another one in georgette! The actress Flaunts her curves in Anavila’s six yards by clinching the floral purple drape over her waist
The charisma of her style never ceases to fascinate us. The diva looks ravishing in a dotted sharara with subtle embroidery
Her traditional yet elegant look in Manish Malhotra’s red saree is the perfect Karwa Chauth look. She accessorizes it with stunning bridal bangles
This one is from her post-wedding shoot.The actress looks spellbinding in pastel understated salwar kameez embellished with stellar craftsmanship
The ‘Thuppakki’ actress looks resplendent in a yellow A-line kurta with an asymmetrical hem. She completes her look with subtle accessories
Kajal wore this vibrant salwar kameez with a pop of yellow and pink hues for her fun-filled Haldi. She completed her look with a beautiful pair of juttis
The bright orange ankle-length flared kurta is laden with intricate work. This gorgeous attire is paired with a stunning multi-hued neckpiece and accessories
The ‘Magadheera’ actress looks ethereal in Manish Malhotra's yellow netted saree as she paired it with a delicate floral embroidery blouse. A pair of dazzling earrings rounded off the look
The ravishing beauty stuns us in Sabyasachi’s crimson monochrome saree with a matching embroidered blouse. She completes her look with her hair tied into a bun and exquisite jewellery
