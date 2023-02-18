FEB 18, 2023
Kajal Aggarwal's love for lehenga
The leading lady of South, Kajal Aggarwal is a true fashionista. Let us take a look at her elegant lehenga looks
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
The lavish lehenga collection
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
The Hey Sinamika star makes for a regal sight in a red lehenga, paired with silver sandals
Ravishing in red
She made headlines with a full-sleeved embellished blouse, and a stunning fish-cut lehenga, along with a long sheer dupatta
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
The fish-cut lehenga
The Indian 2 star looked mesmerizing in a custom-made lehenga, inspired by her and husband Gautam's favorite holiday destination Villa D’este
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
A custom-made lehenga
Kajal Aggarwal looked simply gorgeous in a white shimmery lehenga and butterfly choli by designer Varun Bahl
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Such gorgeousness
Take a look at the stunner in a beautiful black and white lehenga, paired with elegant jewelry
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Black and white
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Keeping it chic
Check out this throwback picture of the Comali star in a green lehenga with mirror work blouse teamed with an embellished brown choli
When Kajal Aggarwal posed in a blue blouse and cream lehenga with a net dupatta
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Shoot Mode
The diva made for a pretty sight in a blue lehenga paired with a matching choli and pink net dupatta
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Blazing in Blue
The diva slayed in an orange silk lehenga choli with mirror. Her ensemble was completed with a puffy bun
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Slaying in silk
