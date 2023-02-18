Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Fashion

FEB 18, 2023

Kajal Aggarwal's love for lehenga

The leading lady of South, Kajal Aggarwal is a true fashionista. Let us take a look at her elegant lehenga looks

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

The lavish lehenga collection

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

The Hey Sinamika star makes for a regal sight in a red lehenga, paired with silver sandals

Ravishing in red

Kajal Aggarwal and her furry friend MiA

Kajal Aggarwal's fitness routine

She made headlines with a full-sleeved embellished blouse, and a stunning fish-cut lehenga, along with a long sheer dupatta

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

The fish-cut lehenga

The Indian 2 star looked mesmerizing in a custom-made lehenga, inspired by her and husband Gautam's favorite holiday destination Villa D’este

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

A custom-made lehenga

Kajal Aggarwal looked simply gorgeous in a white shimmery lehenga and butterfly choli by designer Varun Bahl

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Such gorgeousness

Take a look at the stunner in a beautiful black and white lehenga, paired with elegant jewelry

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Black and white

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Keeping it chic

Check out this throwback picture of the Comali star in a green lehenga with mirror work blouse teamed with an embellished brown choli

When Kajal Aggarwal posed in a blue blouse and cream lehenga with a net dupatta

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Shoot Mode

The diva made for a pretty sight in a blue lehenga paired with a matching choli and pink net dupatta

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Blazing in Blue

The diva slayed in an orange silk lehenga choli with mirror. Her ensemble was completed with a puffy bun

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Slaying in silk

