JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 16, 2022
Kajal Aggarwal's maternity fashion
Beauty in black
Kajal Aggarwal is dishing out major maternity fashion goals lately and here she flaunts her gorgeous bump in this black maxi dress and looks enthralling
Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram
An oversized shirt gives enough room to move with ease and looks incredibly stylish. She wore a white shirt with blue prints and paired it with white pants
Video: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram
Classy whites
Kajal glows in this pretty white midi dress with balloon sleeves. She amped up her look by styling it with hot pink, peep-toe bow stilettos
Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram
Enchanting
For the baby shower ceremony, the mom-to-be wore a red Benarasi silk saree, adorned with ethnic motifs and teamed it with a red sleeveless blouse
Epitome of grace
Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram
The Singham star nails the pregnancy style in a white shirt paired with a pencil skirt
Sleek and sophisticated
Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram
The actress proves that one really doesn't need to cut down on the style quotient and can always look chic! This bodycon short dress overlayed with a pink striped shirt serves proof
Vacay style
Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram
A figure-hugging backless emerald gown with a plunging neckline and dramatic thigh-high slit looks flattering and quite stylish
Gorgeous in green
Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram
Denim forever
Denim forever
Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram
Inject a dose of sunshine into your maternity closet by donning a yellow cotton top with ruffled sleeves and bottoms like the beauty
Basking in sun
Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram
The expectant mom slipped into a flowy marigold buti kaftan dress with gathered detailing at the torso
Radiant look
Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram
