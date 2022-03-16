FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 16, 2022

Kajal Aggarwal's maternity fashion

Beauty in black

Kajal Aggarwal is dishing out major maternity fashion goals lately and here she flaunts her gorgeous bump in this black maxi dress and looks enthralling

Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram

An oversized shirt gives enough room to move with ease and looks incredibly stylish. She wore a white shirt with blue prints and paired it with white pants

Video: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram

Classy whites

Kajal glows in this pretty white midi dress with balloon sleeves. She amped up her look by styling it with hot pink, peep-toe bow stilettos

Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram

Enchanting

For the baby shower ceremony, the mom-to-be wore a red Benarasi silk saree, adorned with ethnic motifs and teamed it with a red sleeveless blouse

Epitome of grace

Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram

The Singham star nails the pregnancy style in a white shirt paired with a pencil skirt

Sleek and sophisticated

Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram

The actress proves that one really doesn't need to cut down on the style quotient and can always look chic! This bodycon short dress overlayed with a pink striped shirt serves proof

Vacay style

Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram

A figure-hugging backless emerald gown with a plunging neckline and dramatic thigh-high slit looks flattering and quite stylish

Gorgeous in green

Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram

Denim forever

Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram

Inject a dose of sunshine into your maternity closet by donning a yellow cotton top with ruffled sleeves and bottoms like the beauty

Basking in sun

Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram

The expectant mom slipped into a flowy marigold buti kaftan dress with gathered detailing at the torso

Radiant look

Image: Kajal A Kitchlu Instagram

