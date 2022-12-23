DEC 23, 2022
Image: Rakul Preet Singh instagram
Slaying in a voluminous one shoulder magenta top, Rakul Preet Singh looked no less than a stunner as she paired it with a black stylish bottom
Style statement
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha looked sultry in a neon green coloured sleeveless bodycon dress. She kept her look dewy with nude lips and subtle eyes, as let her dress do the talking
Sultry beauty
When she sweated it out, it was in no less spunky style. Pooja Hegde gave us major fitness and fashion goals in a neon yellow and black pair of track shorts and a jacket
Fitness fashion gOals
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah flaunted her aesthetic sense of style in a neon pantsuit and added a pop of purple with bodysuit under the blazer. Simple makeup and hoops rounded up
Power dressing in neon
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal gave bohemian vibes in neon maxi dress with high neckline and bell sleeves. She topped off her look with a pair of long gold earrings and matching heels
Bohemian style
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari looks drop-dead gorgeous in a simple yet elegant neon green anarkali dress with a floral dupatta. She completed her look with minimal makeup, open tresses and a bindi
Ethnic beauty
Shimmer is perfect
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika Motwani raised the temperature in shimmery neon bodycon puff sleeve dress and opted for no accessories at all
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna dazzled in a sexy neon green blazer paired up with a bralette. She opted for a minimal makeup and peep-toe platform heels
Sexy in blazer
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Raashii Khanna looked beyond stunning in neon orange mini dress and made heads turn in high ponytail and hoop earrings
Stunner
