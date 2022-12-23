Heading 3

Kajal-Pooja: Celeb approved neon looks

Priyanka Goud

DEC 23, 2022

Image: Rakul Preet Singh instagram

Slaying in a voluminous one shoulder magenta top, Rakul Preet Singh looked no less than a stunner as she paired it with a black stylish bottom

Style statement

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha looked sultry in a neon green coloured sleeveless bodycon dress. She kept her look dewy with nude lips and subtle eyes, as let her dress do the talking

Sultry beauty

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

When she sweated it out, it was in no less spunky style. Pooja Hegde gave us major fitness and fashion goals in a neon yellow and black pair of track shorts and a jacket

Fitness fashion gOals

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah flaunted her aesthetic sense of style in a neon pantsuit and added a pop of purple with bodysuit under the blazer. Simple makeup and hoops rounded up

Power dressing in neon

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal gave bohemian vibes in neon maxi dress with high neckline and bell sleeves. She topped off her look with a pair of long gold earrings and matching heels

Bohemian style

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari looks drop-dead gorgeous in a simple yet elegant neon green anarkali dress with a floral dupatta. She completed her look with minimal makeup, open tresses and a bindi

Ethnic beauty

Shimmer is perfect

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika Motwani raised the temperature in shimmery neon bodycon puff sleeve dress and opted for no accessories at all

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna dazzled in a sexy neon green blazer paired up with a bralette. She opted for a minimal makeup and peep-toe platform heels

Sexy in blazer

Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram

Raashii Khanna looked beyond stunning in neon orange mini dress and made heads turn in high ponytail and hoop earrings

Stunner

