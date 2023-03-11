Kajol-Alia: Actresses in printed sarees
Image- Kajol’s Instagram
A red polka dot saree worn by Kajol gives a very traditional vibe. She has paired her saree with golden accessories
Kajol
Image- Vidya Balan’s Instagram
These sarees are easy to drape and require minimal maintenance, making them a convenient choice for everyday wear
Vidya Balan
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Printing is done using a variety of techniques like block printing, screen printing, and digital printing
Alia Bhatt
Image- Hema Malini’s Instagram
Being a popular choice among women of all ages, these are widely available in various price ranges
Hema Malini
Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
The border and pallu of printed sarees are often embellished with embroidery, sequins, or beadwork, enhancing their beauty
Anushka Sharma
Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Whether you are attending a wedding, a party, or a festival, a printed saree is a versatile and timeless option that is sure to make you stand out
Katrina Kaif
Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
Printed sarees come in a wide range of colours and designs, from bold and bright to subtle and delicate
Priyanka Chopra
Image- Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Printed sarees often feature intricate patterns, motifs, or floral designs that add a touch of elegance and sophistication
Taapsee Pannu
Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar
Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Add a trendy blouse to your printed saree to give it a modern touch
Kiara Advani
