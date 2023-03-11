Heading 3

Kajol-Alia: Actresses in printed sarees

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

mar 11, 2023

Image- Kajol’s Instagram

A red polka dot saree worn by Kajol gives a very traditional vibe. She has paired her saree with golden accessories

Kajol

Image- Vidya Balan’s Instagram

These sarees are easy to drape and require minimal maintenance, making them a convenient choice for everyday wear

Vidya Balan

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Printing is done using a variety of techniques like block printing, screen printing, and digital printing

Alia Bhatt

Image- Hema Malini’s Instagram

Being a popular choice among women of all ages, these are widely available in various price ranges

Hema Malini

Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

The border and pallu of printed sarees are often embellished with embroidery, sequins, or beadwork, enhancing their beauty

Anushka Sharma

Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Whether you are attending a wedding, a party, or a festival, a printed saree is a versatile and timeless option that is sure to make you stand out

Katrina Kaif

Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Printed sarees come in a wide range of colours and designs, from bold and bright to subtle and delicate

Priyanka Chopra

Image- Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

Printed sarees often feature intricate patterns, motifs, or floral designs that add a touch of elegance and sophistication

Taapsee Pannu

Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Add a trendy blouse to your printed saree to give it a modern touch

Kiara Advani

