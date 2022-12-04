Kajol charms
In black outfits
Dec 4, 2022
Kajol looks stylish in this black tee and jeans which she layered with a white shrug.
Kajol stuns in a black jumpsuit.
Kajol casts her magic spell in this black gown with a belt.
Kajol nails her airport look in this black outfit with a grey jacket.
Kajol was snapped in this black shirt and jeans looking stylish.
Keeping it simple and comfy, Kajol keeps her airport look trendy.
Kajol looks beautiful in black top and black jeans.
Kajol stuns in a black dress and red lipstick.
Kajol looks sporty in this black leather jacket over a black-and-white striped dress.
The black leather
Jacket look
Kajol makes heads turn in this stunning gown.
