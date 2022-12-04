Heading 3

Kajol charms
 In black outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Prerna
Verma

Dec 4, 2022

FASHION

Image: Pinkvilla

Kajol looks stylish in this black tee and jeans which she layered with a white shrug.

The monochrome outfit

Image: Pinkvilla

Kajol stuns in a black jumpsuit.

The black jumpsuit

Image: Pinkvilla

Kajol casts her magic spell in this black gown with a belt.

The black gown

Image: Pinkvilla

Kajol nails her airport look in this black outfit with a grey jacket.

The casual attire

Image: Pinkvilla

Kajol was snapped in this black shirt and jeans looking stylish.

The black trendy outfit

Image: Pinkvilla

Keeping it simple and comfy, Kajol keeps her airport look trendy.

The black & white dress

Image: Pinkvilla

Kajol looks beautiful in black top and black jeans.

The party wear

Image: Pinkvilla

Kajol stuns in a black dress and red lipstick.

Black formal dress

Image: Pinkvilla

Kajol looks sporty in this black leather jacket over a black-and-white striped dress.

The black leather
Jacket look

Image: Pinkvilla

Kajol makes heads turn in this stunning gown.

The black mermaid gown

