Kajol in sarees: Best PICS

Priyakshi Sharma

OCT 27, 2022

FASHION

Image: Kajol Devgan Instagram

Kajol donned this pretty pink ruffled saree this Diwali.

Pink ruffles

Image: Kajol Devgan Instagram

Kajol rocked this brown and grey sequinned saree look at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash.

Sequinned saree

Video: Kajol Devgan Instagram

The DDLJ actress looked like a ray of sunshine in this bright yellow saree and a gajra in her hair.

Yellow sunshine

Video: Kajol Devgan Instagram

She is no less than a sight for sore eyes in this embellished peach saree.

Peach saree

Video: Kajol Devgan Instagram

Kajol donned this black and golden saree and accessorized it with a pair of statement earrings.

Black and golden saree

Image: Kajol Devgan Instagram

Kajol exuded regal vibes in this blue and golden saree. She also carried a matching potli bag with her.

Blue and golden saree

Image: Kajol Devgan Instagram

Kajol wore this simple yet elegant green saree on Durga Puja last year.

Glistening in green

Image: Kajol Devgan Instagram

She picked up this regal red saree for another Durga Puja day last year.

Regal red

Image: Kajol Devgan Instagram

She paired this gorgeous golden saree with a red blouse for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Golden girl

Image: Kajol Devgan Instagram

Another stunning saree from Kajol’s wardrobe! The combination of peach and orange hues is extremely pretty.

Pretty in peach

