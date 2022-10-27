Kajol in sarees: Best PICS
Priyakshi Sharma
OCT 27, 2022
FASHION
Image: Kajol Devgan Instagram
Kajol donned this pretty pink ruffled saree this Diwali.
Image: Kajol Devgan Instagram
Kajol rocked this brown and grey sequinned saree look at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash.
Video: Kajol Devgan Instagram
The DDLJ actress looked like a ray of sunshine in this bright yellow saree and a gajra in her hair.
Video: Kajol Devgan Instagram
She is no less than a sight for sore eyes in this embellished peach saree.
Video: Kajol Devgan Instagram
Kajol donned this black and golden saree and accessorized it with a pair of statement earrings.
Image: Kajol Devgan Instagram
Kajol exuded regal vibes in this blue and golden saree. She also carried a matching potli bag with her.
Image: Kajol Devgan Instagram
Kajol wore this simple yet elegant green saree on Durga Puja last year.
Image: Kajol Devgan Instagram
She picked up this regal red saree for another Durga Puja day last year.
Image: Kajol Devgan Instagram
She paired this gorgeous golden saree with a red blouse for Ganesh Chaturthi.
Image: Kajol Devgan Instagram
Another stunning saree from Kajol’s wardrobe! The combination of peach and orange hues is extremely pretty.
